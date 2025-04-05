Ex-Liverpool star reveals what he’s ‘heard’ about Van Dijk but he’s ‘less confident’ about Salah

Mohamed Salah and Vrigil van Dijk are out of contract at the end of the season.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reveals that he’s “heard” some “positive things” about Virgil van Dijk’s future but he’s “less confident” on Mohamed Salah.

The Reds are having a brilliant season in the Premier League with Arne Slot guiding them to top spot in the table as Liverpool enter their final eight matches.

Arsenal drew 1-1 against Everton on Saturday as the Gunners closed the gap on the Reds to 11 points with Liverpool playing Fulham on Sunday.

Liverpool exited the Champions League and lost the League Cup final before the international break but Slot will be pleased that they bounced back against the Toffees in the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday evening.

The futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk has been the main distraction this season with all three Liverpool stars out of contract in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold now looks set to join Real Madrid in the summer, while a report on Tuesday insisted that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are confident of sealing a deal for Salah.

There have been very few solid links with Van Dijk and now former Liverpool midfielder Murphy has “heard” some “good positive things” about a potential contract renewal for the Dutchman.

Speaking with a wry smile, Murphy told talkSPORT: “I’ve got a good feeling Virgil will stay,” Murphy said with a wry smile on the latest episode of talkSPORT’s new YouTube show, Inside Liverpool.

“I don’t know anything for sure but what I’m saying is I’ve heard enough good positive things from the people I do know.

“I don’t know about Mo, I’d be less confident on that one.”

There have been suggestions that Liverpool think Conor Bradley could be ready to take Alexander-Arnold’s place permanently when the England international leaves for Real Madrid.

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong has also been linked, while there have been suggestions that Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones could find his long-term role at right-back.

Murphy added: “I think Curtis Jones is going to be a key player for Liverpool, but not as a full-back by the way. I heard some of the commentators saying that maybe he could fill Trent’s boots, come on, behave yourself. I think some of his best qualities are higher up the pitch now.

“Arne has given him the license to play further forward than Jurgen did, he has great feet, and I think those numbers will go up as his confidence goes up in terms of goals and assists.”