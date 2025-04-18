Double Liverpool signing ‘severely limits’ Slot’s ability to bring in ‘galactic’ transfer from PL rival

Liverpool could be restricted in their attempts to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in the summer, according to reports.

The Reds extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 13 points over second-placed Arsenal last weekend as they beat West Ham 2-1 at Anfield.

Arne Slot has guided them to a brilliant season in the Premier League and Liverpool now look to certain to win their 20th top-flight title.

That also means Champions League qualification and the ability to attract some of the best players in world football to Merseyside over the summer.

Liverpool are looking to sign a new centre-forward with Darwin Nunez falling out of favour under Slot, while Diogo Jota is proving to be injury prone.

Newcastle striker Isak has been on many top clubs’ shopping lists recently and there are reports that Liverpool are interested in making a move in the summer.

Liverpool had some more good news over the last couple of weeks with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both signing new contracts to remain at the club for another two years.

But reports in Spain insist that the signing of Salah and Van Dijk’s new contracts will now make it tricky for Liverpool to pursue a move for Isak in the summer.

Referring to Salah and Van Dijk’s contract renewals, the report claims that Barcelona ‘have received the latest news from Anfield with optimism’ as it could have a ‘direct impact on a long-time Barça target: Alexander Isak’.

The report adds:

‘Barca’s plan is clear: monitor Isak’s development over the next season, allow him to continue his progress at Newcastle, and, if conditions allow, pursue his signing in the summer of 2026. By then, the club hopes to have resolved much of its financial issues and have the margin for a major deal. ‘The renewal of two heavyweights like Salah and Van Dijk reshapes Liverpool’s transfer market. With both signings renewed, the club has committed a significant portion of its wage bill, severely limiting its ability to compete for high-priced players like Isak. Liverpool was one of Barca’s main rivals in the race for the Swede, but this situation changes the landscape.’

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor insists that Newcastle star Isak is the “closest” he’s seen to Thierry Henry since the Frenchman retired from football.

When asked if Isak is the best striker in the Premier League, Agbonlahor said: “100%. I’ve always said over my career playing and watching strikers, pace kills. Thierry Henry, best ever Premier League striker, one of the best ever strikers to play the game. Isak’s the closest I’ve seen to that.

“His long leg strides, he can finish right or left foot from anywhere, good in the air, so quick when he’s running onto that left hand side as well, and he can play off the left.

“For me, he’s definitely the best striker in the Premier League and that’s why there’s so much pressure on Newcastle getting Champions League football, because the only way he stays is if Newcastle get Champions League football. If they don’t, I’m sure there’ll be suitors all around the world for him.”