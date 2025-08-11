Van Dijk makes Liverpool transfer plea as Newcastle are told to ‘move on’ from Isak

Virgil van Dijk and Alexander Isak could be on the same team next season.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk wants to see the Reds bring in another forward player before the transfer window shuts.

Arne Slot’s side have sold Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez this summer to balance the books after signing Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool are not done yet in the transfer market with Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi two players they have been strongly linked to.

And, after losing the Community Shield final on penalties to Crystal Palace on Sunday, Van Dijk insisted that “there’s always room for an attacker” in a message to the Liverpool board.

When asked if they need more reinforcements in the transfer market, Van Dijk replied: “Well, we just lost Darwin, He went to Saudi, and we lost Lucho [Luis Diaz], obviously he went to Bayern.

“I think there’s always room for an attacker in order to strengthen us so let’s see what the window brings in terms of the balance of the team.”

Liverpool have already made a £110m bid for Isak after the Newcastle star told the club’s hierarchy that he wants to leave St James’ Park this summer for Anfield.

The offer was rejected but it seems likely that Liverpool will go back in for the Sweden international later this summer once Newcastle have got a replacement in.

And former Reds winger Jermaine Pennant has suggested that it would be in “everybody’s best interest” if Newcastle cashed in on Isak this summer.

Pennant said on talkSPORT: “If you’ve got one hand tied behind your back, then it’s very difficult to get transfers in and build on your team and then you’re fighting a losing battle.

“I’m not just saying this because I’m a Liverpool fan but wouldn’t it be in probably everybody’s best interest if Newcastle cashed in on Isak?

“It’s because not only will you be getting [£110m], [Newcastle] will be getting [rid of] a player that is very unhappy and you may not get the best out of him this season because of all the noise that’s gone on.

“You then can use that money to replace and get other players without worrying about PSR. And then everyone gets what they want and Newcastle rebuild and move on.”

Former Premier League boss Alan Pardew reckons that a deal now looks unlikely as Newcastle are “angry” with Liverpool and Isak.

Pardew said on talkSPORT: “The transfer to me looks like it can’t be done because Newcastle are going to dig their heels in now, and I think they are angry.

“I would also be if I was on the Newcastle board. I would dig my heels in, so the fee could go really silly.”

On Isak, Pardew added: “The problem is, he’s handled it so badly. He couldn’t have handled it any worse.

“His agents and advisors have said to him to throw down the tools after serving that great football club, and he’s doing really bad things to hold them to ransom and more or less force a way out.”

On Liverpool’s needs for an attacker, Pardew continued: “They’ve let two go and brought two in, so that probably is where they are thinking.

“But transfers take a course of their own. At first, it feels like it’s going to happen, and the club feel that as well, and then suddenly, it turns, and I think Newcastle are moved into that area.”