Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has claimed that anyone who says he is close to signing a new contract is “lying to your face”.

The Reds are having a great season in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s side extending their lead to 15 points over second-placed Arsenal over the weekend.

Arsenal have a game in hand and have to travel to Anfield but it would still take a monumental shift in results for Liverpool to mess up their grip on the title from here.

Liverpool exited the Champions League on Tuesday night when Paris Saint-Germain beat them on penalties but the Reds have another crack at glory on Sunday when they face Newcastle United.

The only serious off-field issues that Slot has had to deal with is the constant speculation over the futures of Liverpool trio Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, who are all out of contract in the summer.

Van Dijk has been seen as the most likely of the three to sign a new contract with a lack of concrete reports linking him with moves away from Anfield.

But the Liverpool captain admitted that even he has “no idea” about his contract situation and that anyone saying a deal is close is “lying to your face”

Speaking after their defeat to PSG, Van Dijk said: “I have no idea. I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. I have no idea at the moment.

“It is not on hold. Nothing is on hold. There’s just… I keep saying the same thing. Listen, there are 10 games to go (this season) and that is my full focus. If there is news, you guys will know it. But I don’t even know myself.

“Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it. At the moment I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”

On the remainder of the season, Van Dijk added: “There are 10 games left, not many, and there are two big prizes we can still get. We are going to give it everything. We have to feel the disappointment of this loss but from tomorrow it is about recovery. Be ready for a good one.

“If we bring this intensity in Wembley with our fans, then I am positive. I am always positive. But I am really looking forward to being back out there.

“We don’t need any added motivation. We have 10 games, the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, if you need any added motivation you are in the wrong business.”

Salah has been linked with numerous clubs over the last year but reports in Spain claim that Barcelona won’t be a club he joins on a free transfer as two players ‘have indirectly vetoed his arrival’.

The report adds that Lamine Yamal and Raphinha ‘have been performing at an extraordinary level this season, which has led the club to rule out signing Salah so as not to slow his progress or generate tension in the locker room’.

