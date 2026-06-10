Andoni Iraola has been confirmed as the new Liverpool manager.

Liverpool want to sign RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida to boost their options in defence ahead of the new season, according to reports.

The Reds appointed Andoni Iraola as their new head coach last week as they look to go in a different direction after sacking Arne Slot late last month.

Liverpool finished fifth in the season just gone after winning the Premier League title in the previous campaign, while they were unable to win any other trophies.

The Merseysiders have also lost a Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate this summer in a major shake-up of the squad at Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will look to support new manager Iraola in the summer transfer market with Yan Diomande one of their top targets.

Liverpool are looking to sign at least one winger in the summer transfer window after Salah’s departure and the poor form of Cody Gakpo last season.

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And Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have now made an attractive offer to the player as they look to get the deal over the line this summer.

Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast: “Diomande is probably one of the most exciting and electrifying wingers on the market.

“Now, it’s difficult to find players who can be young, talented [good in] one-v-one, fast, score, deliver assists… it’s very difficult.

“He’s wanted by Liverpool and PSG. Both clubs are still in the mix. Liverpool are really pushing and really insisting to make it happen. For Liverpool, he’s a top, top priority. They are offering important money to the player to get it done.”

And Romano has explained why Liverpool could be in a stronger position than Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Diomande, he added: “On the other side, PSG are also keen but it depends on what happens Bradley Barcola, Goncalo Ramos and Kang-in Lee.

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“There are players that have to leave at PSG, while at Liverpool they’ve already made space with Mo Salah leaving and more players.”

As well as wingers, Liverpool will look to improve other areas of their squad too with right-back one position that caused them problems last season.

With Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong suffering from injuries throughout the season, midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai – who was one of Liverpool’s best players last season – was deployed in that position on several occasions by Arne Slot.

And now an account on X ‘made up of five elite reporters’ with over 700k followers has revealed that Liverpool are ‘very keen’ on signing RB Leipzig defender Geertruida, who has been on loan for the season at Sunderland.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Lutsharel Geertruida’s reps have held talks with Liverpool officials. Liverpool are very keen on the right back. Lutsharel Geertruida has received a dramatic late call-up to the Netherlands’ World Cup squad to replace Jurrien Timber.’

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