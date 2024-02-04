Liverpool star ‘very seduced’ as Real Madrid ‘take advantage’ of Klopp exit to ‘fish’ for Reds star

Real Madrid will ‘take advantage’ of Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool by attempting to buy Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer, according to reports.

Klopp announced nine days ago that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season after nine years at the Merseyside outfit.

There has been speculation over where Klopp will end up next and who will replace him at Liverpool, while the future of some of the Reds’ players are now seemingly up in the air.

Football Insider has claimed that Liverpool ‘are planning to hold new contract talks’ with Alexander-Arnold as the defender enters the final 18 months of his contract.

Sources have told the website that Liverpool ‘are very confident that Alexander-Arnold will commit to a new long-term deal at Anfield’ after initially expecting an agreement to be struck last autumn.

However, Spanish publication Nacional has insisted that Real Madrid plan to ‘take advantage’ of Klopp’s exit by having a ‘fish’ around for some of the Reds’ best players.

READ MORE:Liverpool legend Klopp is not a ‘great’ of the game and there’s more empty seats at Arsenal than Man City

Specifically Alexander-Arnold after Klopp’s pending exit ‘generated an earthquake’ at Liverpool with the England international apparently ‘facing an uncertain future’.

Real Madrid president ‘has ruled out Chelsea’s Reece James due to his high price and constant injuries’ and ‘trusts’ that he can get Alexander-Arnold ‘out of the Premier League for a very reasonable amount’.

The La Liga giants have ‘appeared’ with news that the Liverpool defender ‘is considering studying the offers that come to him from other entities’.

Conor Bradley produced a brilliant display as Alexander-Arnold remained on the bench for the Reds’ 4-1 victory over Chelsea in midweek.

Bradley has been covering for the England international, who spent last month out injured, and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks Klopp should keep the youngster in the line-up.

Carragher said on Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal: “He has saved Liverpool a lot of money because I think a lot of people, myself included, have been saying for a long time now that with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, because he’s so good, it’s very difficult to bring someone in as back-up as they know they’re not going to play more often than not.

“And you’ve still got to pay good money for someone like that so if you can bring someone through it saves you money.

“But actually the performances of Conor Bradley now, I think that gives Jurgen Klopp a real dilemma for what he does this weekend.

“I actually think he will stick with Conor Bradley just for the fact that he’s in form, he’s playing, he’s got rhythm which is a phrase Jurgen Klopp uses quite a lot.

“Liverpool have needed a back-up for Trent for a long time and they’ve certain got that right now and it might be a little bit more than that.

“The other thing we always talk about with Trent is whether he will eventually go into midfield. If Conor Bradley keeps playing at the level he’s at you’ve then got to start thinking about how to get both players in the team.”

Carragher added: “You can’t leave a player of the quality of Trent Alexander-Arnold out. He’s one of the best players in the Premier League so that then goes back to: does he move into midfield going forward?

“Conor Bradley is a young player, he’s had a brilliant start. The rest of his career won’t go like this, there’s lots of ups and downs as a footballer, whether that’s injury, loss of form, so he’s on a great ride at the moment and he should enjoy it.

“Keep that momentum going. That’s why I think he should play at the weekend.”