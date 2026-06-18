Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool’s next target after Victor Munoz deal

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool plan to sign another winger after sealing a deal for Victor Munoz, with the transfer guru namechecking Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola as the two players that the Reds are keen on.

It was widely reported that Victor Munoz would move to Newcastle United, but Romano revealed late on Wednesday night that the Osasuna winger is off to Liverpool instead.

The transfer guru posted on X at 11:28pm on June 17: “EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool are set to sign Víctor Munoz with HIJACK done, HERE WE GO!

“Newcastle in advanced talks for days but #LFC enter the deal, verbally agree terms with Muñoz and activate €40m release clause.

“All set to be signed and another big surpise.”

Liverpool have been looking for a winger to replace the departing Mohamed Salah.

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Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola have long been on Liverpool’s radar, and some Anfield faithful will be wondering whether the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), will still try to sign the RB Leipzig or Paris Saint-Germain winger.

Romano has revealed that despite the deal for Munoz, Liverpool remain committed to signing another winger.

The transfer guru has mentioned Diomande, but he has also suggested that PSG winger Barcola could be the next winger that Liverpool, who have appointed Andoni Iraola as their manager, go for.

Liverpool could sign Yan Diomande or Bradley Barcola next

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Also, important to mention, many Liverpool fans asking me after I dropped this bomba on my channels, this means that the deal is closing doors to signing another winger, so, the winger wanted by Liverpool was Victor Munoz.

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“My answer is no. My answer is that in the plan of Richard Hughes, they are doing an excellent job, Richard Hughes, Michael Edwards in planning their signings and keeping things secret till we have the exclusive bomba like today.

“But they are working behind the scenes, also to add at least one more winger to the squad.

“So, Victor Munoz for sure was seen as a super talent, big potential, an opportunity on the market, with a release clause, so quite fast as a deal to do, and Liverpool decided to enter.

“But also don’t forget the salary. Victor Munoz is on a very small salary at Osasuna, so obviously, financially was an easy opportunity to close as soon as possible for the Reds.

“But then the idea of Liverpool is to add one more player to the squad, is to add one more winger to the squad.”

Romano added: “There can’t be only one name for Liverpool.

“Victor Munoz is on one side, Diomande is one of the options who remain in the list.

“I would still mention a name that I have been mentioning for the last months on Liverpool, and it’s a name I want to keep there.

“It’s not something new, because if you follow the channel, you know I am always mentioning him, but Bradley Barcola remains a player appreciated by Liverpool.

“So, we should not forget about Barcola, who is also appreciated by Arsenal, but the priority for Arsenal remains Morgan Rogers.

“So, Arsenal want to sign Morgan Rogers, and Arsenal will go all in for Morgan Rogers, that’s the expectation.

“Barcola is still on the shortlist, but nothing imminent.

“On the other side, for Liverpool, Barcola remains a name to follow.

“We will see what happens with Diomande, but for sure, Liverpool will do more in terms of wingers on the market.”

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