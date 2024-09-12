With Lee Carsley advocating for the youth, these six U21 squad members are *likely* to be picked by the England manager in waiting for the 2026 World Cup…

For a more detailed run-down of the likely World Cup 2026 squad – which contradicts this one, obviously – see our famous England ladder.

James Trafford (Burnley)

Already on the brink of the England squad, Trafford’s reputation was somewhat hampered by his Premier League breakthrough season with Burnley arguably coming too soon as he struggled amid the unrelenting pressure on Vincent Kompany’s goal.

In the long run, this disappointing season will stand the inexperienced goalkeeper in good stead and he’s still widely considered a future England No.1.

Jordan Pickford’s disappointing start to the new campaign has opened the door slightly for a competitor to potentially take his starting place for England in the coming months.

It was somewhat surprising that Trafford didn’t land himself a Premier League return in the summer amid interest from Newcastle United, but his ability is clear for all to see and this should lead to him featuring at the World Cup. At a guess, he’ll be competing for starts with Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale.

Jarrel Quansah (Liverpool)

FSG were expected to prioritise the signing of a young centre-back in the summer, but the same can be said for their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi and they did not end up landing either.

Virgil van Dijk’s contract is up next year and he’s been tipped to pursue new pastures ahead of the 2024/25 season, with a boatload of Saudi cash awaiting him.

Should he leave, Liverpool would certainly enter the market for a new centre-back. But for now, their issues in that department have been eased by the emergence of Quansah, who was one of last season’s major break-out stars in the Premier League.

Having already been hooked by Arne Slot this season for a supposed brutal reason, Quansah does not appear to be loving life under the Dutchman as much as he did while Jurgen Klopp was in the dug-out. Still, the 21-year-old has a big future ahead of him and he should be one of the main alternatives for John Stones/Marc Guehi by the time the 2026 World Cup rolls around.

Lewis Hall (Newcastle United)

The suspicion was that Newcastle were strongarmed into signing Hall permanently as Chelsea were beneficiaries of an obligation-to-buy clause contributing to a frustrating summer for the Magpies.

But this season already looks set to be much better for Hall as he’s featured in all of Newcastle’s matches and it should only be a matter of time before he’s established as their first-choice left-back, while the immensely talented Tino Livramento occupies the right-hand side.

Up to now, Hall’s performances for Newcastle have been a bit meh, but he previously sparkled during his brief stint in Chelsea’s team and England’s lack of options at left-back makes him one of very few options in the frame to be involved at the 2026 World Cup.

Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur)

The small sample size of this season suggests Gray’s rise at Tottenham will be more of a slow burn than his rapid growth at boyhood club Leeds United.

Built up by Leeds United as one of their greatest Academy players, the 18-year-old sparkled during their failed tilt at promotion from the Championship last season and showed his versatility as he was often used out of position at right-back rather than in central midfield.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has used Gray as an impact player so far this season and this is arguably for the best as the youngster settles into a new home, but it would not be a surprise if he’s not a fully-fledged starter for the north Londoners by the end of this campaign.

Gray’s versatility will boost his England chances, but his emergence will – in particular – bolster Carsley’s (or his successor’s) options in the middle of the pitch, which is less in need of immediate care after Angel Gomes impressed against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Ollie Watkins’ poor start to the season will be concerning for Unai Emery, who could soon enter the market for a big-money replacement. But the same cannot be said for Rogers, who has sparkled at the start of this Premier League campaign.

His £15m move to Villa from Middlesbrough in January somewhat went under the radar, but he has quickly proved himself to be a bargain as he’s become a mainstay in Emery’s flourishing side.

England are becoming increasingly well-stocked in attacking midfield, but Rogers has also proved he’s capable of playing up front when required and with the Three Lions lacking an obvious replacement for Harry Kane, the Villa sensation could be a left-field striker option in years to come.

Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)

Finishing with a bold shout, we have 20-year-old Gittens. He is following the path trodden by fellow winger Jadon Sancho, who also left Manchester City as an academy player to join Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

BVB are renowned for giving young players the platform to flourish and Gittens is a recent example of a youngster taking advantage of their hospitality. He’s already racked up 61 appearances for the German outfit and has two goals in his two Bundesliga appearances this season.

This call has an equal chance of making me look like a genius or stupid in two years and we’ll have to see which way it goes. England are perhaps at their strongest in wide areas, but Gittens is bursting onto the scene and could soon have Anthony Gordon/Phil Foden looking over their shoulders.