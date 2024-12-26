Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed his verdict on a ‘new rule’ implemented by head coach Arne Slot since replacing former boss Jurgen Klopp.

The 2024/25 campaign was expected to be difficult for Liverpool following the exit of former boss Klopp, but Slot has surpassed all expectations since replacing the beloved German.

Slot inherited a great squad and has made minor tweaks to turn Liverpool into a more complete team.

Under him, the Reds have been sensational at the start of this campaign as they sit top of the Premier League and Champions League. They are currently four points clear at the top of the domestic table with a game in hand.

Liverpool are back in action on Boxing Day night as they host Premier League strugglers Leicester City at Anfield. Ahead of this match, Van Dijk has revealed that Slot has implemented a ‘new rule’, ‘which allows players to stay in their own homes rather than at a hotel before a home match’.

Revealing his ‘honest opinion’ on this change, Van Dijk suggested this “regime change” has “worked out quite well”.

“It’s everyone’s own preference, but it’s the rules now,” Van Dijk said in an interview with The Mirror.

“Personally, I like to sleep in my own bed and be with my family, and so it works out quite well. But what we did in the past worked out quite well, too, as we’ve been very successful in terms of winning.”

Van Dijk added: “Personally, at this stage of my life, I definitely like to be as much at home as possible. And I’ve got all the resources to get myself ready in terms of recovery, whether it’s a pool, sauna, ice bath, or anything else I need to get ready.

“Obviously, we travel quite a lot [as well]; FaceTime is a big tool that could sort of keep you a little with your family.

“But this year, the regime has changed, and we have a little bit more time to be home and not spending time in too many hotels, and it gives you a little bit more time to be with your family.”

Van Dijk has also broken down why he thinks Liverpool boss Slot has been such a revelation this season.

“I think the step from, with all respect, the Dutch league to the Premier League is a big one in terms of being a player, but for a manager, it is exactly the same,” he claimed.

“He has done very well so far, and he has, in my opinion, inherited a very good squad not only as football players but as human beings – guys who will go to war for each other – and I think he has been so far so good.

“He makes sure we keep working, are not satisfied, focus on what is ahead of us next, and keep improving. You see the patterns we try to do, you see, we can change in games or at half-time, and it’s obviously a big credit to him.”