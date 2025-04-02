Liverpool vs Everton prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool look to get their season back on track as they look to move closer to clinching a second Premier League title when they host bitter rivals Everton.

This Premier League season is set for an unremarkable conclusion; the relegation battle has been non-existent, the European challengers’ form has been as up and down as a ride on the Big One in Blackpool and Liverpool are potentially just a matter of weeks away from parading the title along Albert Dock while the Beatles play in the background.

The final stages of the season could be as dull as watching paint dry, but could the title race have a late twist?

To be honest, it is very unlikely due to the size of the gap (though that was reduced by Arsenal on Tuesday night), but Everton would love to inject a bit of jeopardy into Liverpool’s march to the title and with the way things have been going recently, it’s something that could happen.

Back in February when Liverpool played Everton, Arne Slot saw red mist as James Tarkowski turned into Erling Haaland and scored a sublime goal to make sure the last derby at Goodison ended with a fitting climax.

The second coming of the Moyesiah has turned Everton’s fortunes around and instead of christening their brand new stadium with a Championship game against the likes of Millwall or Preston, they will be playing against the titans of English football including their noisy neighbours.

They don’t have much to play for and are in the ‘nothing to play for’ mini-league with fellow underachievers West Ham, Man United and Tottenham.

Despite that Everton will be wanting to well and truly spoil the Anfield party and will be up for a fight.





Liverpool vs Everton prediction

It was a draw when the teams met last time out and we’re backing the same outcome here.

Everton have been in excellent form since David Moyes returned, his only league defeat of his second spell came in his first game against Aston Villa. Since then they have won four and drawn five.

Liverpool are going through their worst patch of the season. The losses to PSG and Newcastle have meant that their incredible season won’t be topped off with a treble, but they are well and truly in pole position for a second Premier League title.

Despite the gap between the two in the league table, we think that recent form and the external chatter regarding the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold could impact the result.

We think that a draw is the most likely result, while under 2.5 goals is worth a punt as before the clash in February, there was a run of five consecutive derbies with under 2.5 goals.

Liverpool team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future has dominated the back pages, but he won’t be available for this one as he remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Ryan Gravenberch is doubtful after leaving the Netherlands camp during the international break, while Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are sidelined.

Alisson suffered a head injury in the international break, but is expected to return for this one as he was following concussion protocol.

Jarell Quansah will continue at right-back due to the injuries of Alexander-Arnold and Bradley, while Cody Gakpo could return to the starting 11.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-3-3) Alisson; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, MacAllister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Everton team news

Everton are without several first team players, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Iliman Ndiaye among the absentees.

Orel Mangala is out with a long-term knee problem, while Dwight McNeil has been out since December, but could be closing in on a return.

Vitali Mykolenko picked up an injury during the international break, as he went off in their defeat to Belgium with a thigh problem.

In-form Beto is likely to continue up front amid the absence of Calvert-Lewin, while Ashley Young will likely deputise for Mykolenko.

Everton expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Gueye, Garner; Harrison, Doucoure, Alcaraz; Beto

Liverpool vs Everton: How to watch and listen

The Premier League clash will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while it will also be available to stream on Now. There’s also radio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live.





Liverpool vs Everton stats:

– Liverpool historically have the better of the fixture, winning 125 of their meetings (87 D, 84 L)

– Everton are unbeaten in the last two Merseyside derbies, but they have won just once at Anfield since 2010.

– Liverpool have won the last three derbies at Anfield, all by a 2-0 scoreline.

– Mo Salah has scored eight goals in 12 derby appearances.

– Everton haven’t lost in six, but haven’t kept a clean sheet in seven

– Everton are currently 15th in the league with 34 points, some 36 points behind Liverpool who are top with 70 points, nine clear of second-place Arsenal.

Arne Slot (Liverpool manager) quotes:

On playing Everton again since their last encounter in February:

“I expect the same, but with one difference – that every time the Everton players do something well they don’t get the cheers and reactions from 50,000 people.

“But our players will get that reaction after every tackle they make and for every pass they do. That is a different emotion, but football wise I expect the same because this is what Everton have done for the last nine or 10 games now, with David Moyes in charge.

“They didn’t lose one game in the last nine Premier League games, so it would be a surprise if they are going to do something different. And we are top of the league so it would be strange if we are going to change something as well.”

On recent cup defeats:

“We are all looking so much forward to the upcoming nine games [in the Premier League]. Players are looking refreshed, in my opinion.

“But it wasn’t all negative. We played a final against a very good Newcastle team and played a very good game in defeat to Paris St-Germain. We played the best game, in my opinion, but unfortunately lost on penalties.

“Now it is going to be nine finals. These games are very important for us, starting with Everton. Not only because it is the Merseyside derby but because we are in such a good position in the league.”

On returning from touchline ban:

“I would be so surprised if I ever experienced eight minutes of so many controversial decisions at our disadvantage again. If it happens I hope I act differently, but I can’t promise. But I don’t think I am going to experience that again. But you never know, football is unpredictable.”

On Alexander-Arnold:

“His situation is unfortunately that he is injured, otherwise people would have probably spoken about him that he had one or two brilliant performances for the England team. But he’s injured and for him that means he is fully focused on his recovery and for us that means we are trying to help him to be back as soon as he can.

“For the rest, of course, for eight months it went a bit up and down maybe, with all kinds of talks about him, Virgil or Mo. But we have never been focused on those talks, we have always been focused on what we have to do.

“For Virgil and Mo that is trying to win the Merseyside derby, and for Trent that is making sure he is can get fit as soon as he can.”

David Moyes (Everton manager) quotes:

On praising the players for recent improvement:

“It [the stats] says that the club and certainly the team are on a better trajectory than we were before. We’ve started really well. The players have done a brilliant job. There is a lot that can be said about a new manager coming in and I know it is our job to get them playing, but I have to say that the players have picked themselves right up, they have turned the whole place around – the crowd and the support – and they have gone on a run, which has been really good.

“Actually, we were a bit disappointed with a couple of the draws in there, that we didn’t get victories. There might have been a couple of draws in there which we could have been a bit lucky with but, overall, I think the players have got everything they have deserved. They have got the results and we want to keep it going.”

On trying to claim first win at Anfield as Everton manager:

“It would be huge for us as a club to get that because it is not something that the club has done particularly often [either]. It has always been difficult. I’ve had a few draws there, which I remember well, but it is always tough.

“It’s not just us, it’s tough for a lot of clubs in the Premier League to go there and get a result.”

Liverpool vs Everton referee stats:

Sam Barrott is the man in the middle for this one, he is taking charge of his 19th Premier League game this season.

The referee is yet to issue a red card this season, he has given 75 yellow cards.

Barrott has taken charge of two Liverpool fixtures this season, the 3-2 win at Southampton and the 6-3 win at Tottenham.

He has taken the whistle for just one Everton game this season, the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in January.

There have been only four penalties awarded by Barrott this season, but two of them came in Liverpool’s 3-2 win at St Mary’s.