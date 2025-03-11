Liverpool vs PSG prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

A spot in the Champions League quarter-final hangs in the balance as Liverpool take a slender lead into their second-leg encounter with PSG at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s men gave the Parisians a masterclass in efficiency when the two teams met last week in France. While PSG failed to make use of their 27 shots, Liverpool scored with their only attempt on target to win 1-0.

Considering Liverpool have progressed from their last 37 European ties in which they have won the first leg away from home, you have to fancy Slot’s side to get the job done on Tuesday.

Liverpool are currently on a seven-match winning run at home, beating the likes of Lille, Tottenham and Newcastle in recent weeks. The only team to win at Anfield this season are Nottingham Forest, while Fulham and Man United are the only ones to get draws.

However, stats don’t win football games and PSG will most certainly fancy their chances of turning things around.

Luis Enrique’s men have won their last 13 matches away from home and while the level of opposition during that run can be questioned, the high-flying Parisians simply cannot be underestimated.

PSG played scintillating football in the first leg and Enrique is probably still scratching his head, wondering how his side failed to land a single blow on the Reds. He’s probably more confounded by the fact Southampton – of all teams – scored against the Reds just a few days later.

The likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola tested Liverpool’s defence to the absolute limit in that first leg, though they still came up short against the might of Alisson. Clearly, they’re not on the level of Will Smallbone.

Bearing everything in mind, it looks like we are in for another thrilling night of Champions League action at Anfield. Here, we take a closer look at the fixture, including team news, stats and where to watch.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool came back from behind to beat Southampton over the weekend, but perhaps the more important news is that Slot’s men came out of that fixture without fresh injuries.

The current trio of absentees for Liverpool are Tyler Morton, Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley who are battling with shoulder and hamstring injuries.

Slot recent confirmed that Cody Gakpo could feature on Tuesday night after recovering from a knock. Dominik Szoboszlai, meanwhile, is a slight concern after being taken off at half time against Saints. Although Slot later confirmed that the decision was a precautionary one.

Liverpool predicted line up

PSG team news

Enrique played it safe at the weekend and rested the majority of his first-team stars for the Ligue 1 fixture with Rennes.

Forward Ousmane Dembele will undoubtedly return to action on Tuesday, as will Kvaratskhelia, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Teenage star Warren Zaire-Emery wore the captain’s armband for last weekend’s league match, but he will have to make do with a spot on the bench when PSG arrive at Anfield.

PSG predicted line up

Liverpool vs PSG: How to watch and listen

Fan can watch Tuesday’s Champions League clash live on TNT Sports and listen to live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Liverpool vs PSG stats

Liverpool have only lost one of their last four games against PSG, winning three of them

None of the last 15 French sides to play away from home against English opposition in Europe have managed to win, with 14 of those ending in defeat

Liverpool have progressed from their last 14 Champions League knockout ties having won the first leg

PSG have progressed from two of their last five Champions League knockout stage ties after losing the first leg

Liverpool have won all four of their home games in the Champions League this season

Liverpool vs PSG referee stats

Istvan Kovacs will be the man in the middle for Tuesday’s encounter at Anfield.

The Romanian official has taken charge of seven Champions League fixtures this season, averaging over three bookings per match.

His last European involvement came in February when he officiated Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Manchester City.

Back in November, he also officiated Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over PSG – a match in which he dished out seven bookings, including a red card for Dembele.

Liverpool vs PSG prediction

Liverpool 6/5, Draw 14/5, PSG 19/10

The stats are on Liverpool’s side as the Reds set their sights on the Champions League quarter-finals. Slot’s men boast a sensational home record this season and it would take some effort from PSG to overturn the current score.

Anfield has seen many famous European nights and the majority of them have ended with tears of joy. We expect that to continue.

See the full prediction below