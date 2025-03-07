Liverpool vs Southampton prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch, referee and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool’s 1-0 win against PSG in Parc des Princes was a moment of pure footballing history. You’ll be hard pressed to find a bigger smash-and-grab.

Outshot 27-2, the Reds clinched the win when Harvey Elliott, on the pitch just 46 seconds, slid the ball through Gianluigi Donnarumma’s chocolate wrist.

Arne Slot’s side were battered for 60 minutes and continued to push their luck in the final half an hour, with Allison’s heroics keeping the score at 0-0.

The only way the result could have been more outrageous is if the French side smashed the ball into their own net, which is something Brighton managed to do, twice, when losing 2-0 to a Norwich side that failed to hit the target in their Championship days.

Talking of the Championship (sorry, Southampton fans), Ivan Juric’s arrival did nothing to stem the flow of goals against the Saints, who sit bottom of the Premier League with nine points.

They’ll hope to benefit from a leggy Liverpool performance at Anfield, though we suspect even a heavily rotated Liverpool team would fancy their chances.

On the other hand, they’ve caused Liverpool problems twice already this season, and stranger things have happened.

Liverpool team news

Arne Slot may be forced to make some changes after such an intense rearguard display in Paris on Wednesday night, though it’s not easy to predict where they’ll come.

Harvey Elliott made his case for a start and could get his wish if Dominik Szoboszlai is afforded a rest.

Kostas Tsimikas is a reliable replacement and could deputise for Andy Robertson at left-back, while Jarrel Quansah is a less orthodox option to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right.

Wataru Endo replaced Ryan Gravenberch late in the day on Wednesday, but he’s typically limited to cameos for the Reds.

Darwin Nunez could start in place of Diogo Jota as Luis Diaz and Mo Salah continue in the attack.

Liverpool predicted line-up

Southampton team news

The Saints are fighting fresh, but it’s just as hard to put your finger on their most likely starting line-up.

Welington started against Bournemouth and Brighton but was so bad he was hooked after 45 minutes. Kyle Walker-Peters could move to the left with Yukinari Sugawara starting at right-back.

Joe Aribo and Lesley Ugochukwu may be the best pairing in the midfield, with the former capable of carrying the Saints up the pitch and the latter a combative sort.

Will Smallbone and Flynn Downes are also options in an ever-rotating midfield, though Mateus Fernandes can be sure of a starting berth.

Kamaldeen Sulemana should start in attack to hit Liverpool on the break, and could be partnered by 6ft 6 Paul Onuachu who provides an outlet.

Southampton predicted line-up

Liverpool vs Southampton: How to watch and listen

Liverpool’s 3pm kick off against Southampton will not be broadcast on TV in the UK, though there will be full coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.

Liverpool vs Southampton stats

Liverpool have outscored Southampton 22-1 across the seven most recent meetings at Anfield.

The Reds have a record of 24 wins, one draw and one defeat against newly-promoted teams dating back to October 2015. Both slip ups came in an empty ground during COVID.

Mo Salah has scored 25 goals this season, which is six more than Southampton. With 17 assists, he’s created just two fewer goals.

Southampton are on course to finish with a -65 goal difference, so there’s still a chance match Derby County’s record of -69.

Southampton’s only win in 21 Premier League away matches came against Ipswich Town in February.

Arne Slot (Liverpool) quotes

Reflecting on the 1-0 win over PSG:

“We weren’t a little bit lucky, we were really lucky. But as Michael Jordan said once: the harder you work, the luckier you get. We were not the dominant team, but we controlled them better in the second half.

“We were mentally and physically so strong, not giving away many open chances and even scoring on the counter shows how mentally and physically strong this side are.

“Is our name on the cup? If you want to win something, Premier League, Champions League or the cups, you need, once in a while, where you don’t play your best and you are ‘lucky’.

“No team plays 38 games only with good football. Real Madrid is one of the best examples of that: they always find a way when the other team is better. My full focus is now on Southampton, the first of three finals for the upcoming week.”

Talking about Southampton:

“We have to act differently than the second half against Wolves, but it was also their quality too. They have had a better season than the table. Southampton take risks all over the pitch, so if you are not sharp or aren’t aggressive enough, they can hurt you.

“Wolves had nothing to lose in the second half and it’s hard to play through it. If you did it once or twice in the right way, you can create something. We saw this v PSG.”

On Cody Gakpo:

“He didn’t train yesterday yet, let’s see if he can train today. A close call, not a long-term one, but had some pain yesterday. Let’s see where he is today.”

Ivan Juric (Southampton) quotes

On why his tenure at St Mary’s hasn’t gone well:

“I think there are lots of situations. I think it is everybody’s fault a little bit when things don’t go well. I think that’s happened.

“But if I think of my job, of course, I’m not happy, I’m not satisfied. I expected much more.”

When asked about the team not responding to him:

“Like I said, when things go wrong, it’s everybody’s fault. Not the team or me or the club. It’s the fault of everybody. We have nine points, it’s the fault of everybody.

“With Russell, they did five and then four. It’s everybody’s fault. My fault, other’s fault. It’s not important to think about that.

“It’s important that we prepare for the game and that we do our best at the end of the season. Then you will see what will happen.”

On his approach to playing Liverpool:

“When you play against Liverpool, sometimes it’s the way you want to die. If you do some things, they will find another way to beat you.

“If you are lowblock, they will find a way to beat you. I think we have to be perfect in both things. Sometimes press, sometimes low block. We will see. We have to play well.”

On motivating and working with a young squad:

“It can be harder, but it can be easier because they are young. It’s a new experience. It’s their first time in the Premier League, most of them.

“They will play against Liverpool, the best team in England. For the first time, I think they will have lots of motivation.”

Liverpool vs Southampton referee stats

Lewis Smith will have the honour of taking charge of a Liverpool match for the first time in his career at Anfield.

Smith was only appointed as a full-time EFL referee this season, taking charge of a handful of National League games last season.

This is Smith’s fifth Premier League assignment of the season, with the most recent Southampton’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Boxing Day.

He’s relatively conservative with his notebook, flashing 122 cards in 36 matches last season for an average of 3.38 cards per match.

Ipswich’s Harry Clarke was the unlucky recipient of the only top-flight red card Smith has brandished so far.

Liverpool vs Southampton prediction

It goes without saying this is going to be an extremely tough game for Southampton, even in the wake of Liverpool’s exhausting heroics in Paris.

The most likely scoreline according to expected goals is a 3-0 win for the hosts, which would be in keeping with the average margin of victory in recent meetings at Anfield.

The Reds have dominated each of the last seven meetings with an average scoreline of 3.14 and Southampton’s solitary strike giving them an average of 0.14.

The Saints will hope to benefit from an 11-day break owing to their FA Cup exit, but Slot has the strength in depth to rotate and negate any ill-effects of Wednesday’s win.

After suffering heavy defeats to Bournemouth, Brighton and Chelsea prior to that break they’ve now allowed three or more goals in 39% of matches across all competitions.

Their only hope of a result at Anfield is to stand firm for the first half and find a way to strike on the break late one, but it’s hard to see how they can stifle the Premier League champions in waiting.