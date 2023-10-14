‘Vulnerable’ Van Dijk ‘feeling pressure’ of ‘leading’ Liverpool defence amid ‘doubtful’ start to season

Luis Garcia thinks Virgil van Dijk “looks vulnerable” in the Liverpool back four and is feeling the pressure of being the club’s “leader” at the back.

Van Dijk has actually started the season relatively well but the Reds’ defence as a whole has looked quite shaky.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is not the best defender in the world, we all know that, while Van Dijk has not really had a consistent centre-back partner for years.

Ibrahima Konate is undoubtedly Jurgen Klopp’s second-best defender but the Frenchman cannot stay fit to save his life, meaning Van Dijk is constantly forced to adapt.

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jarell Quansah have all been called upon already this season.

Van Dijk will never be the player he was before he suffered a serious knee injury in October 2020 but he has definitely not been as bad as some people have claimed.

One pundit who has his doubts over the 32-year-old’s start to the season is former Liverpool winger Garcia.

The Spaniard believes the Dutch international is under “pressure” to lead the Reds defence, which is making him look “vulnerable”.

“I think it’s true that he’s started the season with some doubts, thinking that he needs to improve in that.” Garcia said. “I think he’s feeling that pressure at the moment.

“I used to enjoy playing with someone else next to me, someone else who gave me the confidence that when I’m not at my best that he can give me that cover, give me that confidence.

“I think he’s missing that piece, feeling that everything is falling on his back because he’s the leader, because he’s the captain, because he’s the player at the back who was expected to push the rest of the team. I think he’s feeling it at the moment.

“Right now Liverpool look so good going forward but he’s struggling because he looks vulnerable at the back. I think he’s feeling that heavy weight on his back.”

Speaking during the international break, Van Dijk complained about fixture congestion, saying something needs to be done to protect players from injuries.

“In England we believe the schedules are too busy,” the Netherlands defender said. “The players are getting paid well but it should never come at the cost of our health.

“We keep having to play more and more games. We as players should start saying something about it, contribute to a solution.”

In response to Van Dijk, a journalist asked his thoughts on whether players’ salaries should be reduced in return for a quieter schedule.

“No, I am not prepared to give up ten per cent,” he replied.

“I don’t think that should depend on my salary,” he added. “You are now trying to get me to say something nice.

“The Nations League that comes with it, for example, does not go to my salary. We get bonuses, but that is not a guarantee.”

