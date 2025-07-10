Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could take the place of Luis Diaz at Liverpool

Liverpool will reportedly ‘consider’ raiding Paris Saint-Germain for a superstar attacker to replace Luis Diaz if a ‘substantially better offer’ arrives for him.

The Reds have big decisions to make in their attack. Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have long been linked with the exit – the former as he wants to leave, and it seems that is still the case.

It’s been obvious for months that he’d like to go to Barcelona if they are able to land him. But as per Anfield Watch, they or Bayern Munich signing the Liverpool winger will only be possible through a ‘substantially better offer’ than the verbal offers previously sent.

If he does leave, though, the Reds ‘will consider’ PSG superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian winger left Napoli to sign for the Ligue 1 giants in January, where he’s since been directly involved in 16 goals, including five in nine Champions League games, which he won as part of a treble.

The €70million (£59m) PSG paid for Kvaratskhelia could dictate what clubs pay for Diaz, too.

Indeed, Liverpool are said to view their winger as a more proven player, and therefore want in a similar range to what Kvaratskhelia cost.

It is doubtful that PSG would be open to losing their star winger after half a season of top performances, and even if so, he’d surely command a larger fee than he did in January, after having a big hand in his club’s treble win.

Things could have been different had Liverpool got their way last summer. It has been reported of late that they proposed buying Kvaratskhelia for €100million (£86.17m) then and loaning him back to Napoli.

The Italian side weren’t interested in that transfer route, but then came to sell their winger to PSG six months later.

In terms of the future of Diaz at Liverpool, who has Bayern and Barca on the hunt for him, a recent report has stated he is ‘expected’ to head to the former this summer.

Talks with both prospective new clubs have been revealed, though with the German giants, they are said to be concrete, and though Diaz has been looking longly at a move to Barca, he’s said to have informed Bayern that he actually wants to join them.

