Liverpool want £60m France int’l with arrival to finally see long-serving star leave

Liverpool are considering signing a £60m-rated France international to finally solve a problem position, and the arrival would see a long-serving star leave.

Liverpool kept three successive clean sheets in the Premier League prior to the international break. Jeremy Jacquet has settled in quickly alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-half, Ronald Araujo has proven a revelation at right-back, and Alisson Becker remains one of the world’s best between the sticks.

At left-back, however, question marks remain.

Milos Kerkez is now the undisputed first choice following Andy Robertson’s free agent switch to Tottenham.

But the Hungarian is still to prove he’s of the calibre required to be Liverpool’s long-term left-back, while there’s no genuine competition for his place given Kostas Tsimikas is the back-up.

In truth, left-back has been an issue for Liverpool for some time now, with Robertson showing signs of decline in the title-winning 2024/25 season before Kerkez struggled as the usual starter in the 2025/26 campaign.

And according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Liverpool’s plan is to remedy their left-back woes by once again raiding the club where Kerkez came from – Bournemouth.

Liverpool eyeing Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert

Their insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed the Reds are genuine contenders to snap up Adrien Truffert in 2027.

The three-cap France international, 24, was who the Cherries signed as Kerkez’s replacement. It’s now a possibility both players wind up at Anfield.

If Truffert were to move to Merseyside in 2027, Tsimikas – who is out of contract at the end of the current season – would leave via free agency.

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The Greek has been on Liverpool’s books since 2020, though has never been a regular starter given the bulk of his Anfield spell coincided with Robertson’s prime years.

On the subject of cost, Bournemouth are understood to value Truffert around the £60m mark.

Man Utd would compete with Liverpool for Adrien Truffert

A deal won’t be straight forward for Liverpool, however, with Fletcher noting Truffert is already attracting interest from numerous other clubs, most notably Manchester United.

The Red Devils will overhaul their defence in 2027, with at least three new signings in the rearguard planned.

Left-back is a priority, with Luke Shaw the only specialist on the books given Patrick Dorgu is now viewed internally more as a left winger than left-back.

Man Utd’s top target had been Lewis Hall, though he recently signed a new and improved contract at St. James’ Park and described the decision to do so as a “no-brainer”.