Liverpool could move for Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano as they look to take advantage of his contract situation, according to reports.

Upamecano’s contract expires at the end of the season, causing uncertainty about his long-term future at Bayern.

Real Madrid are obviously one of the clubs interested in signing the Frenchman on a free transfer, though they are also being linked with Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, whose contract also expires next summer.

Guehi was close to joining Liverpool for £40million in the summer but the deal collapsed due to Palace’s failure to sign a replacement.

And with more clubs, including Bayern, expected to be vying for Guehi’s signature as a free agent, the Premier League champions could turn their attention to Upamecano.

However, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl says he’s keen to renew Upamecano’s contract.

“We’re having open discussions, especially with Dayot Upamecano,” he told Sky Sport Germany. “It’s no big secret that we have a strong desire to extend Upamecano’s contract.

“And as for the other players, a few contracts are expiring – players who have been at FC Bayern for a long time. These are players who have a completely different perception, of themselves, but also of the team, of FC Bayern.

“It’s clear that we’re always thinking about this. When we think the time is right, we’ll start the talks quietly behind closed doors.”

According to BILD in Germany, Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany is also ‘fully committed’ to keeping Upamecano, but there has been ‘no breakthrough’ in contract negotiations.

The report states that the 26-year-old is ‘attracting top-class interest’, with Real Madrid ‘tempted’ and Liverpool putting him ‘on their radar’.

Bayern reporter Tobias Altschaffl, speaking to transfer expert and BILD editor Christian Falk, says Arne Slot’s side are “considering” Upamecano with Konate’s contract set to expire in 2027.

“What we can reveal is that Liverpool FC is also considering Dayot Upamecano,” Altschaffl said.

“The contract of Ibrahima Konate, whom we know from his Bundesliga contract with Leipzig, is expiring there. Of course, they’re looking at Upamecano; he’s on their radar.”

Altschaffl continued: “The more time passes, the worse it is for Bayern. Because the more time passes, the more clubs enter the race, the more they try, and the more expensive it becomes.

“If he doesn’t get injured and maintains his form, it will become increasingly difficult for Bayern.

“They want to extend his contract, and they’ll put a lot of effort into it. But the competition – including Real Madrid and Liverpool FC – is fierce.”

Falk added that Bayern could bite back by targeting Konate after failing to sign him from RB Leipzig before his move to England.

“Ibrahima Konate is obviously a player Bayern could target,” he said.

“The record champions were already interested in him before his move to Liverpool in the summer of 2021.”

