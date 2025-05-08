Liverpool ‘want’ ex-Man City star as Alexander-Arnold replacement with clause deemed ‘below value’

Jeremie Frimpong has emerged as one of Arne Slot's top targets.

According to reports, Liverpool have picked out the right-back they ‘want to sign’ as they look to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds have a huge hole to fill at right-back ahead of the 2025/26 campaign as it’s been confirmed that Alexander-Arnold is leaving his boyhood club.

25-year-old Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a potential exit over the past year as he entered the final year of his contract at the start of this campaign.

Real Madrid are in the market for a right-back to be Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement, with it widely reported that Alexander-Arnold has been one of their top targets.

At the end of March, it emerged that the Spanish giants have got their man, with Alexander-Arnold ‘agreeing’ a move to Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Alexander-Arnold has since formally announced his exit and it remains to be seen who will be the preferred right-back for Liverpool next season.

Some view Conor Bradley as a ready-made successor and a report from GiveMeSport claims Liverpool have ‘big belief’ in the up-and-coming defender.

Despite this, they could ‘bring in a new signing too’ and the report claims they ‘want to sign’ Bayer Leverkusen standout Jeremie Frimpong.

Frimpong is one of the most exciting full-backs in the world and he has 16 goal involvements in his 47 appearances for the Bundesliga side this season.

Liverpool are said to be ‘showing an interest’ in Frimpong, who has a 35 million euro (£30m) release clause, which has been deemed ‘below market value’ for a couple of reasons.

‘Netherlands international Frimpong has now emerged as a target, with the player’s £30m release clause seen as being below market value. ‘GMS sources understand that Liverpool like his profile as he is capable of playing as more of a wing-back and further up the field too.’

The report has also lifted the lid on reports linking Liverpool with a shock move for Man City legend Kevin De Bruyne, who is departing in the summer.