Liverpool ‘want to hijack’ Man Utd deal for £50m ‘world-class talent’ as Reds ‘take advantage’

Ederson has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Man Utd.

Liverpool are reportedly looking to beat Man Utd to the signing of Atalanta midfielder Ederson as they ‘take advantage of the problems at Old Trafford’.

The Reds significantly strengthened their midfield in summer of 2023 with Jurgen Klopp bringing in Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

But now Slot is looking to make improvements to most areas of his squad after a season in which he only signed Federico Chiesa, although Giorgi Mamardashvili joined before moving back on loan to Valencia.

Liverpool have moved early ahead of the transfer window with the Reds sealing a deal for Jeremie Frimpong on Friday, while they also have transfers for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez in the pipeline.

The Reds have a strong interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike too and now they are looking at strengthening their midfield with a potential move for Atalanta’s Ederson.

GiveMeSport claim that Man Utd are ‘facing another potential blow in the transfer market’ as Liverpool ‘want to hijack’ a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

READ: Ranking all 32 Champions League finals, with ’99 Manchester United outside the top six

A 15th-placed finish in the Premier League and their failure to qualify for the Champions League via the Europa League final mean Man Utd have taken a big hit to their transfer budget ahead of the summer.

And now arch-rivals Liverpool ‘are looking to take advantage of the problems at Old Trafford by hijacking their interest’ in Brazilian midfielder Ederson.

Man Utd are currently unable to pay the Serie A side’s valuation of £50m until they’ve sold some of their own players with Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim ‘keen to add a robust and athletic midfielder to the squad for next season’.

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini hailed Ederson as a “world-class talent” in April 2024 after the Brazilian played well in a two-legged Europa League quarter-final defeat to Liverpool.

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Nagging doubt’ emerges over Wirtz to Liverpool transfer in Zubimendi-style worry

👉 Six reasons Man Utd should replace Ruben Amorim with Arsene Wenger…

👉 From Sky Sports frotting to TNT boredom: The week in football TV



Gasperini said: “Keeping a player like Ederson in Bergamo would mean keeping a world-class talent,” says the manager. “We hope to succeed, even if it is always a challenge for us to keep players in such demand.”

Man Utd legend Gary Neville and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently debated whether the Red Devils or Reds are the bigger club after Arne Slot’s side won the Premier League title.

Here’s the full transcript of the animated discussion on Sky Sports: