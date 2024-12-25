Premier League leaders Liverpool are in the race to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Kolo Muani has reportedly been put up for sale by French champions PSG ahead of the winter transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been strongly linked with Manchester United in recent weeks and was reportedly a Liverpool target before joining Eintracht Frankfurt from FC Nantes in 2022.

The German outfit landed Kolo Muani on a free transfer and sold him to PSG after a year for a mind-blowing 95 million euros.

He scored 12 goals across all competitions in his first season in Paris and has only started twice in 2024/25, scoring as many times in 14 total appearances.

There is serious talk of a January transfer, with several Premier League clubs believed to be interested.

Liverpool join transfer race for France forward

A report from Sky Germany says Kolo Muani will leave PSG in the winter window and his departure is a ‘done deal’.

Indeed, ‘the chapter is to end in Paris’ and the French international is not short of suitors.

It is claimed ‘there is interest from the Premier League, especially Liverpool’ and PSG are aiming to send the player out on loan with a buy option or obligation included.

There is also interest from RB Leipzig with a return to the Bundesliga not ruled out.

That is pretty much all the report gives us to work with, so I guess we will compare Kolo Muani with some forwards in the Premier League.

Plenty of clubs are in the market for a new striker. We could see Newcastle United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea join the race for Kolo Muani’s signature.

Gabriel Jesus scored a very timely five goals in two games last week, which will probably be enough to halt Mikel Arteta’s pursuit of a No. 9 in the January transfer window.

Arteta has persisted with Kai Havertz up front and Kolo Muani would represent a different option to both the German and Jesus.

The PSG forward could be a perfect addition to Arteta’s attack and averaged 0.46 goals per 90 minutes in 2023/24, which was better than Jesus (0.38) and Havertz (0.33).

Jesus did have a better take-on success rate but Kolo Muani was more successful in the air, winning 25 out of 49 aerial duels (51%). Havertz – known for his height – had a success rate of 51.2%.

And in 19 fewer starts than the big German, Kolo Muani only had four fewer goal contributions in 23/24.

Newcastle should be appealed by the Frenchman’s availability but he might not be open to the move considering their lack of continental football.

Eddie Howe is without Callum Wilson and would be in big trouble if Alexander Isak picks up an injury.

Kolo Muani is also capable of playing on the right, where the Magpies desperately need a fresh face. This could also see Arsenal pursue the ex-Frankfurt forward after Bukayo Saka’s latest injury.

