Takefusa Kubo is linked with a move to the Premier League.

According to reports, Liverpool are in the race to sign Real Sociedad standout Takefusa Kubo, who is also being linked with Manchester United.

Liverpool have been linked with several wingers in recent months amid reports linking Mohamed Salah with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Middle East outfit Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid for Salah towards the end of last year’s summer transfer window.

It has been widely reported in recent months that Al-Ittihad will likely renew their interest in Salah in the summer so Liverpool may be forced into the market for a replacement.

The Premier League giants were reportedly ‘exploring’ an audacious move for Mbappe but it has since unsurprisingly emerged that he is set to sign for La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Instead, Liverpool are understood to have their eye on Real Sociedad starlet Kubo.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the best young talents in La Liga. He has seven goals and four assists in his 29 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Japan international previously had a spell at Real Madrid but they allowed him to join Real Sociedad on a permanent deal in 2022.

Kubo’s performances have caught the attention of Liverpool and Man Utd. It was revealed last month that the two Premier League clubs are in the chase to sign the attacker.

A report from Spanish outlet Defansa Central claims Liverpool ‘want’ Kubo as he has been picked out as a ‘replacement’ for Salah.

According to the report, Liverpool are attempting to move quickly to land Kubo ahead of their rivals as they ‘want to sign him in June’.

But it is stated that Real Madrid are also ‘closely following’ Kubo and they are in a strong position. It is claimed that a ‘clause’ would allow them to re-sign him ‘as long as they match the offer’ from another club so president Florentino Perez ‘will have the last word regarding his future’.

Back in 2019, Kubo said Liverpool are an “awesome” team as Jurgen Klopp’s side “plays the most interesting football”.

“The team I think plays the most interesting football is Liverpool,” Kubo said during an interview with GOAL.

“I feel they are awesome when I watch their games. It’s not really to say they are my ‘favourite’, but more like ‘awesome’.

“I like fast and skilful players. All the big teams have these types of players, and when I watch them I feel they are awesome. I am not very fast, so I really like players who possess overwhelming speed. Those players make me feel ‘Wow, awesome!’.”