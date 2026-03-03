Liverpool ‘in regular contact’ to sign the next Martin Odegaard in €100m blockbuster deal

Liverpool are not giving up on the prospect of bringing Lennart Karl to Anfield in the summer transfer window, despite the Bayern Munich star being in talks over a new deal, according to a report.

Despite signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025, Liverpool remain keen on strengthening their attacking midfielder.

Our friends at TEAMtalk reported last month that Liverpool have made their interest in Karl known.

Arsenal are also interested in the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who revealed in November 2025 that he has a fondness for Gunners attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Noting the similarities between him and the former Real Madrid midfielder, Karl said: “He’s also a left-footer, plays in the playmaker position and has good vision and a good shot.”

Karl is under contract at Bayern until 2029, but the two parties are in talks over a new deal, according to Bild.

However, that has not stopped Liverpool from remaining keen on a 2026 summer deal for Karl, who is also able to play as a winger.

According to Fussball Daten, ‘Liverpool are in regular contact’ for Karl, who is the subject of interest from Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Real Madrid, too.

Liverpool scouts have regularly watched Karl in action, according to the German media outlet.

Bayern, though, are not actively looking to sell the 18-year-old and value him at up to €100million.

The report has described Karl as having a blend of ‘Thomas Muller’s game intelligence and Martin Odegaard’s technical finesse’.

The teenager has scored seven goals and given four assists in 31 appearances for Bayern so far this season.

Karl is not the only Bayern gem that Liverpool have taken a shine to.

Michael Olise is one of Liverpool’s top targets to replace Mohamed Salah this summer.

Rumours persist about the future of Salah, who could leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Olise is viewed by many at Liverpool as the natural successor to the Egyptian.

Liverpool are so keen on Olise that they are willing to send Cody Gakpo to Bayern to sweeten the deal, according to a report.

Konrad Laimer is another Bayern star that Liverpool have taken a shine to.

Laimer’s ability to play as a midfielder or as a right-back is said to be appealing to the defending Premier League champions.

There have been suggestions that Liverpool are willing to pay €40million for Laimer, but the Austria international himself is not keen on leaving Bayern and will not push for an exit.

