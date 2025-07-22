Liverpool pick Real Madrid superstar as replacement for Luis Diaz in ‘very expensive’ move

Liverpool are reportedly ‘closely monitoring’ a Real Madrid superstar for a ‘very expensive’ transfer as a replacement for Luis Diaz, who looks to be leaving.

The Reds have seen some big moves in forward areas this summer. They needed to recruit a striker after the untimely passing of Diogo Jota, and it’s believed Hugo Ekitike will soon be a Liverpool player.

In behind him, they have signed Florian Wirtz, and there is still the potential of a move out on the left flank.

Colombian winger Diaz has seemingly been angling for a move away from Anfield this summer, and a recent report suggested that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are ‘optimistic’ that they can reach an agreement over his transfer, with a £65million price mooted.

Transfer insider Florian Plettenberg has reported that the Reds are ‘closely monitoring’ Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo, who is a candidate to be signed on the wing ‘in case Diaz leaves’.

Liverpool are ‘informed about conditions and current status’ and Real would be open to selling him for a ‘very expensive’ price. That has previously been reported as approximately £86.8million.

If the Reds are to make a good sum from the sale of Diaz, then it seems there’s a chance they could finance a deal for Rodrygo.

However, they have already shelled around £185million this summer, with another £69million soon coming, and they have only made just over £50million from the sales of a few players.

As such, they might not be able to spend such a large fee without being in danger of trouble with the Premier League’s financial rules.

Talks with the representatives of the Real Madrid star have been reported, and Liverpool are said to have received encouragement about the move.

Arsenal are too said to be encouraged by the potential transfer, having had their eyes on Rodrygo for much of the summer, but there have been varying reports over whether or not the move would be possible.

With Noni Madueke now joining, it seems unlikely that the Gunners would look to sign another winger, given it seems that they’ll be deploying Madueke out left – where Rodrygo plays – as he’s unlikely to displace Bukayo Saka on the right.

But it has still been suggested that Arsenal are after the Real winger since Madueke’s signing, so it remains to be seen if they’ll make genuine attempts for him, and if that will hinder Liverpool.

