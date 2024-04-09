According to reports, Liverpool winger Luis Diaz ‘could leave’ the Premier League giants this summer as he is at a ‘crossroads’ heading into the summer.

The 27-year-old joined Liverpool during the 2022 January transfer window. He was initially expected to join Tottenham Hotspur but their Premier League rivals paid around £37.5m to beat them to his signature.

Diaz is at a ‘crossroads’

The Columbia international enjoyed a superb start at Liverpool but he missed most of the 2022/23 campaign after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Liverpool this season as he has grabbed 13 goals and four assists in his 42 appearances across all competitions.

Despite this, it has been suggested that Diaz could leave Liverpool during this summer’s transfer window.

Diaz has not penned a contract extension since joining Liverpool at the start of 2022 and he is attracting interest from several clubs around Europe.

FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been mooted as potential destinations for Diaz but a move to the Ligue Un giants is perhaps most likely as they will be in the market for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Diaz ‘could leave Liverpool for PSG’ as the club and player ‘face a crossroads this summer’.

It is suggested that ‘a decision’ must be made ‘on whether to extend the Colombian’s contract or sell him, given interest from Paris St-Germain and others in the player’. The report adds.

‘He shares an agent, Raul Costa, with one of the potential successors to Jürgen Klopp, Ruben Amorim. Costa is understood to have travelled to Britain recently to visit his client on Merseyside. ‘Unusually for a signing who has had two strong years at the club, Díaz is yet to agree a contract extension to replace the original which he signed on his arrival. He will still be contracted for three years come the end of the season, although it is likely at that point it will be necessary for both parties to decide whether he stays for the long term or moves on. ‘PSG are understood to be one interested club, and also Barcelona although given their financial situation it could be hard for the Catalan club to offer Liverpool the kind of fee they might be seeking. Díaz is rated at around £75 million by Liverpool.’

Amorim update…

According to the same report, ‘sources’ close to Liverpool have ‘denied’ claims that they have an agreement in place with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim.

They explain: ‘Sources have denied that an agreement has been reached informally between Liverpool and Amorim over the manager’s job although the Sporting Lisbon coach remains a contender for the role.

‘Now that Xabi Alonso has ruled himself out, others come into play including Roberto De Zerbi, at Brighton, and potentially the Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann.’