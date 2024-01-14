Liverpool warned ‘jewel’ will change Prem title race as Man Utd legend makes ‘momentum’ claim

Rio Ferdinand called Kevin De Bruyne the Manchester City “jewel” as he starred on his return from injury, and he feels momentum will “kick in now,” and City are “coming.”

Between November and early December, City struggled for positive results. They drew three Premier League games in a row – albeit to three good sides in Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham – before losing to another high-flying side in Aston Villa.

The Citizens have played four times in the league since that loss, and have dropped points on just one occasion.

They’re now buoyed by the return of De Bruyne, who, before the last game against Newcastle, had played just 23 minutes in the league this term, as he was injured on the opening day.

His return to league action saw him score and assist in a 21-minute cameo, icing the game with a perfect assist to Oscar Bobb for the winner in the 91st minute.

That win put City back second in the league, two points behind leaders Liverpool, and Ferdinand feels things will kick into gear with De Bruyne back in action.

“I’ll tell you one thing, that man there [De Bruyne], you’re back, you are back. You are the jewel in the crown, you’re back. Look at us now, watch momentum kick in now and these guys know what to do,” Ferdinand said on TNT Sports.

“These guys know when to put the pedal to the floor and it looks like now everybody is going to be looking over their shoulders and looking around and saying ‘they are coming’.

“They know how to get the job done, they have the experience, the depth, the class, the quality and the firepower. Formidable.”

If City were to remain off the pace, it would be a great chance for Liverpool to secure the title. However, the Manchester outfit can drop off at times before romping home to the title at the back end.

The same happened last season – after 20 games last term, City were five points shy of Arsenal, but ended up overcoming them by five points.

The gap to Liverpool is smaller than the gap to the Gunners was last term, so winning the league might not take as much as it did then, and one slip up from the Reds will surely be capitalised upon by Pep Guardiola’s side.

