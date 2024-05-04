It’s been claimed that Liverpool are set to receive a £100m bid from a Saudi Pro League club for Mohamed Salah after his ‘bust-up’ with Jurgen Klopp.

Salah attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League last summer. Al-Ittihad reportedly failed with a £150m bid for the Liverpool star towards the end of the transfer window.

The Egypt international is due to be out of contract in 2025 and he is still being linked with a move elsewhere ahead of the summer.

The 31-year-old made a stunning start to this season but his form has declined in recent months as he has struggled since returning from a hamstring injury.

Salah’s dip in form has coincided with Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes ending and he has dropped to the bench in recent games.

The forward expressed his frustration as he clashed with Klopp on the touchline before coming on in the 2-2 draw against West Ham last weekend.

During his press conference on Friday, Klopp insisted he has “no problem” with Salah after their clash during the draw at West Ham.

“It’s completely [resolved], no problem. If we didn’t know each other for long I am not sure how we’d deal with it but we have known each other for long and we respect each other so much. We are absolutely fine with it. It’s a non-story,” Klopp told reporters.

“But in general, the best situation is everyone is in the best place, we win games and score loads of goals and then incidents like that do no happen. Mo to start? Three games to go and I change my habits completely? You want the whole lineup?”

Former Everton and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness claims Liverpool are set to receive a £100m bid for Salah.

“With one year left on his contract at 31, the numbers I’m hearing from Saudi sources are around £70million plus add-ons of around another £30million,” Wyness said on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“I believe those add-ons will be pretty achievable in the Saudi Pro League, in terms of goals and trophies. That’s the number we’re looking at, which gives them the magic headline number of £100million.

“I think Liverpool would be right to cash in on him now. It would be a good move for him to head to the Middle East, close to Egypt.

“Part of the play for the Saudis is that the value of the TV rights would explode. Those rights are up for renewal right now.

“I think there’s one eye on the revenue streams, rather than just the football side of things. He’s the most recognised and favourite footballer from the Middle East.

“I think Liverpool should do it this summer. It’s a lot of money with just one year left, and it would be wise to take it right now.”

A ‘key update’ on Salah’s future has been provided by Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke after his ‘bust-up’ with Klopp.

‘Mohamed Salah’s bust-up with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will have no bearing on his future, sources have told Football Insider. ‘O’Rourke has told Football Insider that it wasn’t a good look for the club, but that the incident has been blown out of proportion given that it involved two big characters.’

