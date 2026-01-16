Liverpool warned they could ‘destroy’ season in January but Pearce gives transfer hope

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant insists the Reds must spend money in the January transfer window or risk destroying their season.

Liverpool spent over £400m in the summer transfer window on new players after Arne Slot led the Reds to the Premier League title last term.

However, things have not gone to plan for Liverpool this season with Slot’s side currently 14 points off Premier League leaders Arsenal after 21 matches.

Reliable journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic insisted on Tuesday morning that Liverpool ‘do not intend to sign cover for [Giovanni] Leoni or [Alexander] Isak in the current window, and that is likely to be the case for [Conor] Bradley, as well’.

Bradley was injured in a recent match against Arsenal with Jeremie Frimpong the only direct replacement, although a number of players can cover there.

Ornstein added that Liverpool are ‘among those keeping their powder dry for the next market’ and that central defence ‘will be an area of focus’ in the summer.

And Pennant reckons their potential refusal to bring in any new players before the end of the winter market means Liverpool risk destroying their season.

Pennant said on talkSPORT: “I’m very disappointed in hearing that Liverpool won’t be signing a right-back, to not even look at maybe a loan option… if you don’t want to spend money fair enough.

“We spent quite a lot in the summer, but some sort of cover, maybe someone who can even just sit on the bench.

“We are injury prone at the moment and down to bare bones and loads of games coming. We are still in loads of competitions and have got to try and maintain to keep in the top 4 for Champions League football.

“It’s a little bit disappointing and as the hierarchy, the sporting director and the board should be looking at this thing if we don’t get anyone in we are taking a gamble.

“If we get one more injury that could really destroy our season in every way shape and form. It’s disappointing to hear that we are not looking at getting anyone. I don’t know how they can sit there and go ‘yeah everything is fine it’s alright’.”

However, speaking to the Walk On podcast this week, Liverpool journalist James Pearce insists that the Reds could still move for a player if the “right opportunity” arises.

Pearce said: “Well, I certainly, I don’t think it’s as kind of cut and dry as they won’t do business this month. I think it’s more from what I’ve been told. It’s like, if the right opportunity comes up, they’ll move for it.

“But at the minute, they don’t see the right opportunity. And obviously, if they had done, they would have moved by now because we’re already halfway through the January window.

“So yeah, I think we know from, certainly from Michael Edwards’ reign as sporting director, that Liverpool won’t go down the route of short-term fixes.”