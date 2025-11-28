Liverpool might have shrugged off missing out on Marc Guehi in the summer, but that mistake is haunting them now, and they cannot afford to repeat it in January.

Liverpool missed out on signing Guehi on deadline day after Crystal Palace failed to secure a replacement in time.

It was viewed as a big blow at the time, but Liverpool essentially shrugged their shoulders after spending over £400million on Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

That was hailed as one of the greatest transfer windows ever, so there weren’t too many warning signs.

However, all of those big-money additions have struggled in the Premier League this season, and missing out on Guehi has emerged as the costliest transfer mistake made by any Premier League club in 2025/26.

While Guehi has starred in Crystal Palace’s back-line, Liverpool have been abysmal, losing six of their last seven Premier League games.

They’ve fallen to 12th in the table and are likely to spend heavily in January to try to salvage their season.

It could be a different manager in the dugout by then, with pressure mounting on Arne Slot, but the club’s winter plans won’t be altered by the Dutchman’s situation.

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo is one of the Reds’ top targets and is available for £65m, while Guehi remains one of the club’s most desired signings.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid for Marc Guehi

Liverpool have always known that clubs outside England can negotiate a pre-contract with Guehi ahead of his deal expiring at Selhurst Park next summer. Nobody can pass that off as brand-new information or a ‘fresh Liverpool blow’.

But Liverpool being informed by Real Madrid that they don’t want Ibrahima Konate is brand-new information, and, ironically, tough news to take.

It’s a positive in the sense that Konate might finally start playing better now that Madrid aren’t watching him anymore. He has his shocking performances to thank for that.

But it’s a negative because Madrid turning away from Konate means they’ve set their sights on another centre-back, or possibly two.

They are guaranteed to sign at least one next summer as David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger approach the end of their contracts, and when Real Madrid want someone, they usually get them.

Despite having billions in the bank, the Spanish giants love exploiting the free-agent market, and with Konate off the table, they’re likely to pursue Guehi and/or Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano.

All three are out of contract in 2026 and have been linked with Madrid. Liverpool want to keep Konate and sign one of Guehi or Upamecano. And then there’s Barcelona, lurking in the background and absolutely addicted to free transfers these days.

Liverpool’s main competition for Guehi and Upamecano is Real Madrid, and their preferred signing is Guehi, which we now loop back to.

Liverpool’s Guehi groundwork ruined by poor season

Liverpool agreed personal terms with Guehi in the summer, and the Palace captain was absolutely ready to make the move. That’s a big positive for Liverpool heading into 2026, but the club is in a completely different place now than when the 25-year-old was preparing to put pen to paper.

On deadline day, Liverpool hadn’t dropped a single Premier League point after winning the title at a canter last season and enjoying an unprecedented summer spending spree.

They were the destination for Guehi, or almost any player in world football.

But a few months later, the place is miserable. Will Guehi want to join a club in ruins on a free transfer when Real f***ing Madrid want him, and where two of his England team-mates can help him settle?

The only way Liverpool win the race is by offering Palace enough money in January. Even if it’s £30m for a player with six months left, it would be worth it, unless they already have word from Guehi’s camp about a summer move.

Paying up in January makes even more sense given how thin Liverpool are at centre-back and how poor Konate has been.

They can’t afford to screw this up for a second time.

