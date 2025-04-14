Liverpool warned over Salah dip after transfer debacle; Romano reveals new deal impact on TAA

Paul Merson has warned Liverpool that they may not see the best of Mohamed Salah next season with Trent Alexander-Arnold heading towards a move to Real Madrid.

The Reds were boosted last week by news that Salah had signed a new contract at the club with reports indicating that captain Virgil van Dijk will soon follow.

That news was followed by a 2-1 win over West Ham at the weekend to put Liverpool firmly in control of the Premier League title race heading into the final six matches of the season.

Liverpool are likely to lose Alexander-Arnold at the end of the campaign on a free transfer with widespread reports indicating he will join Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of June.

And Arsenal legend Merson reckons Alexander-Arnold’s imminent departure will have a big impact on Salah next season with Premier League clubs not having as much to worry about on Liverpool’s right-hand side.

Merson told Sky Sports: “If I was playing right wing, I know who I’d want playing at right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold. I’d rather someone like him playing there than an out-and-out defender.

“Because Salah doesn’t come back, that’s why he’s been successful. You don’t see him really defending on the edge of his box, running the length of the pitch.

“So, he will miss Trent 100 per cent. Teams will double up on Salah now because they won’t have to worry about the right-back. The right-back won’t hurt them like Trent can.

“So, that player who marks Trent will drop back and stop Salah and double up and they’ll let that player have the ball. You can’t do that with Trent because he will absolutely destroy you. But whoever comes and plays there now, they’ll just double up. He’ll find it hard next season, it will be harder next season 100 per cent.”

There has been a debate about whether Salah’s commitment to Liverpool will convince Alexander-Arnold to follow suit – but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano still expects the England international to join Real Madrid.

Romano said on his own podcast: “Yeah, that’s the expectation. I keep receiving many questions on that.

“Let’s wait for the formal steps. Formal steps means Trent signs the deal at Real Madrid, Real Madrid call Liverpool to say, ‘Okay, we’ve signed the player’. This is always part of the process when it’s about top clubs and free agents, so let’s wait for those steps to say he’s done.

“Again, I can confirm what we said one month ago here: The idea is absolutely for Trent Alexander-Arnold to go to Real Madrid. The plan is very clear, there are no changes; the expectation is for Trent to be with Madrid next season.”

Romano continued: “I know after the excitement you have for two players like Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, maybe for Liverpool fans they have this dream of completing a comeback on the transfer market and trying to keep Trent.

“But my understanding is that Real Madrid are still very relaxed and confident to make it happen.”

