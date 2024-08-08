Eddie Howe has warned Liverpool that Newcastle will “fight tooth and nail” to keep their best players as the Reds continue to be linked with Anthony Gordon.

Reports claimed the winger had his head turned by Liverpool during the European Championship, when a medical was reportedly booked for his £75m transfer to Anfield.

Newcastle managed to swerve FFP sanctions by selling other players and despite both he and Kieran Trippier still being linked with moves away, Howe is confident they will remain at the club.

On Gordon, Howe said: “His mind is on Newcastle, He has been exceptional, focused on his work, fitness, everything to do with this football club. No distractions.”

Asked about Trippier, who has held talks with representatives of a Saudi league club, Howe said: “I see him as a huge part of the team and the squad going forward but as I said earlier, there’ll always be – while we’re in the moment of financial fair play still affecting the club – there’ll always be the possibility that anyone could leave.

“So I won’t talk about individual players but naturally, with incomings there will be outgoings as well.

“What I mean by that, I don’t mean literally everyone has a ‘For Sale’ sign on their head. We are still in a position where Financial Fair Play will affect our decision making. No, we want to keep our best players, and we will fight tooth and nail to do that.

“That doesn’t mean there won’t be outgoings of certain players, because there has to be from our side. I don’t think Kieran is openly looking to leave. He has been very good in training this week and came back with an ambition to fight for his place, like every player does when he comes back for pre-season, fully committed.”

Newcastle have reportedly made a bid to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace for £60m but Howe said “I am able to give you nothing.”

The Magpies have completed their sixth summer signing though with Denmark Under-21s striker William Osula from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old played 21 times for the Blades in the Premier League as they were relegated last season, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Derby in League One.

Osula began his career in the youth set-up of his hometown club Copenhagen before moving to South Yorkshire in 2018.

“It’s a big club, a great club, so I’m very happy for the opportunity to join Newcastle United,” he told the club’s website.

“It’s a great opportunity, and as soon as I heard about Newcastle’s interest I knew I had to take the chance to join this club if it came.

“It has come and I’m really happy to be here.”

Howe said: “William is a talented young forward with all the attributes to be an exciting player for Newcastle United.

“We have watched his development closely and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with him in this next step in his career.”

Osula joins Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy in making the switch to St James’ Park this summer.