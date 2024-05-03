Former Liverpool man slams Slot for ‘lacking class’ in interview with Klopp ‘still the manager’

Arne Slot has been told by former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock that he “lacked class” during an interview about the job at Anfield.

Widespread reports have claimed that Feyenoord boss Slot will replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer after the German announced he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim were the early favourites but it now appears Liverpool have opted for the Dutchman.

Speaking last week, Slot made it clear that he wants to become the new Liverpool boss and that he was “confident” that the two clubs could agree a deal.

Slot told reporters: “I’d like to become the new Liverpool manager, my decision is clear, it’s no secret. Feyenoord and Liverpool are in talks to negotiate, I’m waiting to see what will come out of it. I am confident, waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement.”

But former Liverpool defender Warnock didn’t like the nature of Slot’s interviews about the Reds job and thinks the Feyenoord should’ve been a bit more coy.

“From what I’ve seen so far of him from his interviews, it feels like he’s got that big personality,” Warnock told DAZN. “The big thing is, is that you’re following one of the biggest personalities in football, but you’ve got to still be your own person – and I think he is.

“If I’m being completely honest, I wasn’t so sure about his interview talking about the money that Feyenoord are receiving for him and how great it is for Dutch football.

“I just thought it lacked a little bit of class. I just thought you don’t need to say that you’re still in a job at Feyenoord. You’ve still got games to play. Jurgen Klopp’s still the manager at Liverpool.

“I think it was just one of them where you almost bat it away and say, listen, there might be things happening behind the scenes, but that’s not for me to talk about. That’s for the two clubs to sort out.

“However, if you’re getting a Liverpool job and you’ve only been a manager for, I think it’s seven and a half years I’d be very excited as well. And I think the opportunity to go into Liverpool and to fight against [Mikel] Arteta and [Pep] Guardiola towards the top of the league is a proposition that he’s probably very, very excited about.”

