Liverpool have just weeks to save Alexander-Arnold as situation worsens with each passing moment

Liverpool have just a few weeks left until Trent Alexander-Arnold can secure a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid, and it is reported that the longer the situation drags on, the less likely it is he will stay.

If things stay as they are at Anfield, each of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold will leave this summer. Losing all three superstars at the same time would be a catastrophe.

But it seems confidence is dropping that Liverpool will be able to keep Alexander-Arnold, given the time he could agree to move on is getting closer.

Real Madrid have him as their top target, and there are just a few weeks until January, when the right-back would be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with the La Liga champions.

According to Football Insider, it is looking ‘more likely’ that he will end up in Spain.

Liverpool are said to be continuing to do everything they can to get Alexander-Arnold to stay at the club he has played for for his entire career.

However, the report details how the longer the situation drags on, the less likely it is that the right-back will remain with his boyhood club.

They reportedly see his agreement as the easiest to come to, given his history with the club, which means there may be a reason it hasn’t happened yet.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Arne Slot defends ‘unlucky’ Liverpool star with an ‘issue’; one ‘expected’ starter vs Brighton named

👉 Liverpool boss Slot rules out four ‘before international break’ as Chiesa update provided

👉 New Man Utd boss Amorim urged to ‘poach’ unlikely Liverpool ‘monster’: ‘If I could sign anyone’

Arne Slot has detailed how all of the players who are soon out of contract with the Reds are in a good place, but he has not given any detail on if there is any progress with Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool will be holding out hope that they can get through to him before January, or it seems there’s a good chance he’ll be lining up for Real Madrid next season.

READ MORE: Mo Salah is the king of breakaway goals as top 10 revealed