Joao Gomes has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to reports, Liverpool are plotting a summer move for Wolves star Joao Gomes amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Liverpool are expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window and a significant squad overhaul could be on the cards.

The Reds have surpassed expectations this season as they sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League, but the futures of several stars are in doubt.

Arne Slot’s side have been dealt a ‘seismic blow’ with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are due to become free agents at the end of this season.

Liverpool also need upgrades in various positions, with a new left-back and striker expected to be among their summer priorities.

READ: Man City FFP, Liverpool bottle it, Ange sack, Man Utd glory: Five ways to save this season



They could also sign a new midfielder after they missed out on Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi during last summer’s transfer window.

The sudden emergence of Ryan Gravenberch as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League has softened this blow, but they still need more options in this department.

24-year-old Gomes has been mentioned as a possible option as he’s shone for Wolves in recent seasons to spark interest from Premier League rivals.

A new report from Caught Offside claims Gomes is ‘being eyed’ by Liverpool, who are ‘weighing up a £40m offer’ ahead of this summer.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Merson claims Alexander-Arnold is leaving Liverpool for one reason amid FSG’s ‘criminal’ actions

👉 Arsenal ‘fear’ their ‘dream’ summer target ‘will join’ Liverpool as they ‘work on alternatives’

👉 Slot ‘determined to sign’ Barca man as ‘perfect replacement’ for Liverpool star who ‘says goodbye’

Gomes is also ‘on the radar’ of Arsenal and Man Utd with a sale ‘anticipated’ as Liverpool look to replace 32-year-old Wataru Endo.

The report explains: