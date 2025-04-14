West Ham make Liverpool star who ‘wants to quit’ Anfield their ‘top summer target’

West Ham are hopeful they can convince Liverpool to sell goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds only made two signings in the summer transfer with Federico Chiesa arriving from Juventus and Giorgi Mamardashvili brought in from Valencia, before rejoining the Spanish club on loan for the rest of the season.

And it is the signing of the latter which is causing Kelleher to think carefully about his future with the Republic of Ireland international already behind Alisson in the pecking order at Anfield.

It is unclear whether Mamardashvili is being brought in as competition for Alisson or as a replacement, following rumours that the Brazilian could move on, but either way it seems unlikely Kelleher will get a chance at being Liverpool number one in the long-term.

And comments about the Mamardashvili signing seemingly point towards Kelleher’s exit with the Liverpool goalkeeper ready to be number one elsewhere.

Kelleher told reporters earlier this season: “I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out.

“The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper. From the outside looking in, looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.

“My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons that I want to be a number one.

“Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like it is 100 per cent my decision but at times it is not always in my hands.”

A report in early November also claimed that Kelleher ‘wants to quit’ Liverpool and ‘has let it be known to friends that he will look to move unless he is given assurances of his position.’

And now The Sun insists that West Ham have made Kelleher their ‘top summer transfer target’ as they look for a new number one.

Liverpool are ‘ready to let him leave’ but the Reds are likely to look to move Kelleher on permanently with the Merseysiders setting his asking price.

The Sun adds: