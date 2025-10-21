A new report has revealed the internal reaction at Liverpool following Sunday afternoon’s disappointing 2-1 loss against Manchester United.

Liverpool are reeling from their fourth consecutive loss in all competitions as they have fallen from the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds slipped into a mini-crisis before the international break as they suffered three straight away defeats against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea, while they were plunged into a full-blown crisis against Man Utd at the weekend.

Bryan Mbeumo fired Liverpool into an early lead and Man Utd had opportunities to extend their lead before the break.

Liverpool threw the kitchen sink at Man Utd after the restart as head coach Arne Slot went all-out attack. Cody Gakpo scored from close range to equalise with around ten minutes remaining, though the Red Devils exposed their defensive fragility as Harry Maguire headed home a late winner for the visitors.

READ: Salah, Van Dijk lead 10 Liverpool players experiencing worrying slumps this season



Following this game, Slot has been criticised for coming across as being bitter as he’s made two silly comments regarding Man Utd, though a report from The Daily Mail has revealed that ‘the mood was calm in the Reds’ dressing room while the Sky Sports cameras were capturing the celebrations in Manchester United’s room’.

It is noted that Slot ‘knows he is under pressure’, though his job is not currently under threat as he has ‘enough credit in the bank to last a while yet before that is a serious conversation, but pressure in that the fans are frustrated and the grumbles are growing louder’.

The report also comments on Slot’s decision to have a holiday in Dubai during the international break, with it pointed out that ‘he spent most of that trip plotting how to fix this run of form and was studying clips on his laptop, not just adding snaps to his photo albums’.

It is also claimed that Slot is ‘using Lance Armstrong to motivate his players’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool make ‘surprise decision’ on Slot as ’emergency meeting’ today amid two FSG ‘demands’

👉 Arne Slot destroyed for ‘bonkers’ tactics, ‘cringe’ comments and lack of balls

👉 Actually, winners Manchester United had a better summer transfer window than losers Liverpool



The report claimed:

‘The point is that Slot will not be fazed by any negativity thrown his way this week. ‘The boss, we understand, has told his teams about the strategies cyclist Lance Armstrong used to demoralise his rivals when he was in bad form: smile at the camera, then power ahead up the Alps.’

On a side note, it is intimated that Slot expected that he would be under more scrutiny than he is at the moment, as he has ‘conceded privately that the Dutch media are much harder – in terms of the questions they ask – than those over here’.