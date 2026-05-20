A respected journalist has revealed why Liverpool think Arne Slot is “a better bet” as head coach at Anfield than former midfielder Xabi Alonso.

After looking like they were comfortably set to qualify for the Champions League a few weeks ago, Liverpool piled pressure on themselves by getting just one point from their last three Premier League fixtures.

Manchester City did Slot’s side a favour on Tuesday night by scoring late on to take two points off Bournemouth, who now look very unlikely to pip Liverpool to fifth due to the Reds’ superior goal difference.

Even if Liverpool lost and Bournemouth won on the final day, to level up their points tally, the Cherries would have to overturn a goal difference deficit of six goals which, although definitely not impossible, seems very unlikely.

Recent results have put pressure on Liverpool head coach Slot with recent reports claiming there is now more ‘internal scrutiny’ on the Dutchman, as claims of Reds interest in Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola build.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah did not help Slot’s cause last week by coming out after their 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa on Friday to complain about their recent form and the Dutchman’s tactics.

READ: Liverpool primed to boot out star who clapped Mo Salah social media post

And former Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton thinks many Liverpool fans have now completely turned on the former Feyenoord boss.

Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club: “A lot of the Liverpool fans just are not having Arne Slot.”

He added: “With every passing week, every unsure performance and every defeat, supporters are thinking ‘blimey, are we doing the wrong thing by keeping him on?’

“Then the Mo Salah stuff has poured petrol on the flames, on a difficult situation for Slot, and that really hasn’t helped the situation.”

Slot has already faced rumours of potentially losing his job this season with Alonso’s availability hanging over him in the last few months.

READ: Liverpool ‘turn attention’ to £48m star as ‘approved’ deal for Salah successor faces collapse

However, that was put to bed over the weekend when Chelsea appointed Alonso as their new head coach with the Spaniard starting his role on July 1.

‘Liverpool think Slot is a better bet than Alonso’

And now The Observer journalist Rory Smith has revealed why Liverpool did not act sooner to bring in Alonso, with the Reds feeling Slot is a “better bet” than their former midfielder.

Smith said: “I think Liverpool think Slot is a better bet than Alonso, partly because they feel Alonso would go in with a power base as a beloved former player and I think there is some worry that might affect the model and give the manager too much power.”

He added: “Everything Liverpool are saying is that they believe Slot is the right man for next season. I think that is in total defiance of everything I know about football.”

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