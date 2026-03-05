Liverpool have been tipped to ‘accept a loan offer’ for youngster Rio Ngumoha in the summer after Steve Gerrard issued a plea to Arne Slot.

Ngumoha has been one of Liverpool’s few shining lights in a really poor campaign, though head coach Slot has not given him much game time.

The former Chelsea teenager is currently the backup to Netherlands international Cody Gakpo and has often outshone the out-of-form Liverpool starter, though Slot has stood by the more experienced alternative.

After Gakpo struggled in the shock 2-1 loss against Wolves, Gerrard told Slot that Ngumoha needs to start in the FA Cup on Friday night.

“For 65 minutes Liverpool were desperate tonight, really poor, didn’t create enough, didn’t play at the right speed or the right tempo, didn’t have enough quality,” Gerrard told TNT Sports.

“He has to start Ngumoha now. He has to start him because he’s coming on and he’s doing more in a short cameo in a short space of time than Gakpo’s doing in 65, 70 minutes.

“He deserves to start now. He’s got to start the kid on Friday night [in the FA Cup].”

However, a new report from Football Insider claims Liverpool ‘will accept’ a ‘loan offer’ for Ngumoha in the summer.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has explained that he needs a move as he is not going to develop under Slot, while Liverpool are expected to sign another winger in the summer.

“Ngumoha is obviously a very talented player,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Liverpool rate him very highly, they’ve got high hopes for his future and see him as being one of their star players over the next ten years or more.

“The problem is, the only way he can develop and improve is if he’s playing regular football, and it doesn’t look like he’s going to get that under Slot at the moment.

“Just playing 10, 15, 20 minutes here and there isn’t enough, he needs to be starting games, getting used to the pace, and learning how to perform at this level.

“I think there’s a good chance they could let him go out on loan next season just to get that playing time.

“A lot of Premier League clubs could benefit from having a player like him, and he would benefit from making that step and playing every week. Then, long-term, he can return to the Liverpool team as a better and more experienced player.

“If the manager has doubts about trusting him or whatever it is at the moment, it could be a good way to get around that without it impacting his development.

“Plus, if they go out and bring a new winger in it’s going to push him even further away from the starting XI. If that happens, I’m sure he will be allowed to go on loan.”

