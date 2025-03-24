Liverpool ‘will’ land elite centre-back with £60m offer, as Van Dijk successor plan clear

Alessandro Bastoni is seen as the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool

Liverpool ‘will’ reportedly be able to land Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni for £60million, with the centre-back seen as the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

It looks increasingly likely that whether or not Van Dijk leaves, Liverpool will land a new centre-back. The Dutchman is out of contract at the end of the season – along with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold – but many believe he will stay.

A number of outlets are reporting that a new centre-back will come through the door, either to replace Van Dijk or play alongside him, with Football Insider the latest.

They state a move is being eyed to improve the defence regardless of Van Dijk’s future, and Inter’s Bastoni is placed firmly among the top targets, with his age, experience and quality ticking a lot of boxes.

Indeed, at 25, Bastoni is already seen as one of the world’s leading centre-backs, and Liverpool reportedly view him as the long-term successor to Van Dijk. There is a belief that he would instantly improve the starting XI at Anfield.

For that to happen, Liverpool will have to part with £60million or above. While the headline of the report states a £60m offer ‘will be accepted,’ the first line then says the Reds will have to pay ‘upwards’ of that figure.

It seems somewhere in that ballpark should suffice, but the exact figure could change.

In any case, Inter are keen not to lose Bastoni, and see him as a crucial part of their own long-term plans, hence their desire not to let him go for a smaller fee.

With a contract running until 2028, the Serie A giants are in a strong position to fend off interest if bids are not to the right value.

If the Reds aren’t to get Bastoni, they could instead sign a Premier League centre-back. Indeed, interest in Dean Huijsen is currently being reported, and as per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool “have already made some contacts to understand how the release clause works.”

