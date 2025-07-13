Liverpool ‘will make’ a £40m ‘take-it-or-leave-it offer’ for PL star as they line up two alternatives

Liverpool are ready to make a £40m offer for Marc Guehi in a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ attempt to sign the Crystal Palace star this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have made a great start to the summer transfer window with deals for Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez the most high profile of the five transfers they’ve secured so far this summer.

Liverpool have thrown their full weight behind Arne Slot after the Dutchman delivered the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield.

But they aren’t done there yet with Crystal Palace defender Guehi one of their targets as they look for a new centre-back to give Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate – who has been linked with Real Madrid – some competition.

When asked about Guehi’s future at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner said after the FA Cup final: “I don’t want to comment on individual players.

“We could talk about Marc Guehi, we could talk about Dean Henderson, we could talk about Adam Wharton, we could talk about Jean-Philippe Mateta, Daniel Munoz, Ismaila Sarr who played an incredible, outstanding season for us. We won’t sell all of them.”

And now The Sun has claimed that Liverpool ‘will make’ Crystal Palace a ‘take-it-or-leave it offer’ for Guehi worth £40m in the coming weeks.

The Reds know that Guehi has entered the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and that Palace now risk losing the England international for nothing next summer.

It is claimed that Guehi ‘would take the move despite Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle all being keen’ and ‘will allow the clubs to sort out the fee without agitating’.

Liverpool also have other alternatives to Guehi on their mind with journalist David Lynch claiming that the Reds are looking to ‘add a young centre-back with room to grow’.

Lynch outlines that Liverpool were interested in Leny Yoro before Frenchman went to Manchester United, while he has also touched on their pursuit of Dean Huijsen as an example of their hunt for a new young centre-back.

The journalist also revealed two other centre-backs Liverpool are now watching, Lynch said on his own website: ‘Liverpool also, of course, held a strong interest in 20-year-old Dean Huijsen this summer, and were considered frontrunners for his signature until the late entry of his dream club Real Madrid into the race.

‘Still, the desire to add a young centre-back with room to grow is obvious, and is why the likes of Parma’s Giovanni Leoni and Wolfsburg’s Konstantinos Koulierakis have been watched.’