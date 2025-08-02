Liverpool are expected to come back with an improved offer for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, if the Magpies sign a replacement, according to reports.

The Premier League champions had a £110million bid rejected by Eddie Howe’s side on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle’s response was strong and swift, prompting the Reds to consider walking away entirely.

Reports on Saturday evening stated that Liverpool weren’t going to make a second bid for Isak, with the Daily Mail‘s Craig Hope claiming that the Merseyside club ‘strung along’ the Swedish striker.

But less than 12 hours later, Hope’s exclusive information is that Liverpool ‘WILL’ bid again and ‘have not walked away’.

Well, the preview title says another bid will be made, with the full title on site and article text saying it will happen ‘only when Newcastle secure a replacement’.

The Magpies are progressing on the signing of a replacement, Benjamin Sesko, and as they ‘press ahead’ with their pursuits of the RB Leipzig striker and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, Liverpool are expected to return with a ‘much-improved offer’ for Isak.

Newcastle’s opening bid for Manchester United target Sesko was worth an initial £65m, meeting Leipzig’s demands, but the German club ‘will likely wait until the 22-year-old has communicated his own wishes before negotiating with either club’.

Eddie Howe’s side proving they are all in for Sesko, while being ‘confident’ they’ll sign Wissa, is a big boost to Liverpool.

And if there is a domino effect, ‘Liverpool will return with a British record bid for Isak’, Hope adds.

The 25-year-old is expected to return to Newcastle training as the club ‘see no reason why he shouldn’t’, having trained at his former club, Real Sociedad, this week.

There was a flurry of updates on Isak’s future at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon. Fabrizio Romano added that ‘Liverpool have never left talks for Alexander Isak’.

However, another bid depends on Newcastle ‘opening the door’ by bringing in a replacement.

Ben Jacobs – who was the first to say a second bid wasn’t coming – added that no bid will come in ‘unless Newcastle offer encouragement’.

And on the Magpies’ pursuit of Sesko, Romano says the player’s final decision will be made soon.

He wrote on X: “Benjamin Sesko will make his final decision soon. Newcastle informed Leipzig last week: they’re set to match their request, same for player terms.

“Man United still there, in contact with Leipzig as well, set to bid if Sesko chooses them.”

