Spain star ‘accepts offer’ from Liverpool as he could ‘finally say goodbye’ to La Liga side

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has expressed his interest in signing for Liverpool amid interest from the Premier League side, according to reports.

The Reds have been back in form over the last couple of weeks with Arne Slot’s men beating Inter Milan in the Champions League before consecutive wins over Brighton and Tottenham in the Premier League.

It has been a testing period for Liverpool, which has seen them win just seven of their last 18 matches in all competitions, and they had the added complication in recent weeks of Mohamed Salah’s dissatisfaction.

After being put on the bench for three consecutive games, Salah came out after the Reds’ 3-3 draw against Leeds United earlier this month to claim he’d been “thrown under the bus” by Liverpool and insisted he no longer has a relationship with Slot.

The Liverpool hierarchy and Slot made a joint decision to leave him out of the squad for the match against Inter, before bringing him back into the fold for their win over Brighton following peace talks.

Salah looks unlikely to leave in January after Alexander Isak broke his leg in their 2-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday but the Reds could be in the market for a new attacker.

Antoine Semenyo had been of interest but his ‘preference’ is now Manchester City in January and Paris Saint-Germain’s wide forward Bradley Barcola has also been linked.

And now reports in Spain have claimed that Athletic Bilbao forward Williams ‘accepts the offer’ from Liverpool to move to the Premier League.

Williams ‘deeply regrets the decision he made last summer’ to stay in Bilbao and commit to a new deal with interest from elsewhere in La Liga and the Premier League.

His release clause has risen to €95m and ‘the door is closed to him for good’ at Barcelona, who he seemed close to joining in the summer transfer window.

The report adds: ‘Liverpool are still showing enormous interest in signing Williams Jr. They are looking for a world-class left winger and have contacted Nico’s agent, who has expressed great interest in the idea of ​​a move to Anfield, according to the aforementioned source.

‘Nothing is finalised yet, but 2026 could be the year in which he finally says goodbye to Athletic, the club he joined as just a child.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has even claimed that Liverpool could sign a couple of players in the January transfer window amid recent concerns.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Today, surgery for Alexander Isak, and that’s bad news. He will be out for several months. Liverpool will now assess what to do in the January transfer window, but there is a possibility, as I told you yesterday, that Liverpool will enter the market.

“We will see whether it’s going to be for one or two positions, but Liverpool are considering the possibility of entering the January transfer window.”

