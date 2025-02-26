Liverpool are one of four clubs hoping to sign former Man Utd striker Mason Greenwood in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Greenwood spent last season on loan at Spanish side Getafe and signed a five-year contract with Marseille in the summer after Man Utd agreed to sell him for £26.6m.

He has started very well in France with Marseille second in the Ligue 1 table and the former Man Utd striker contributing 14 goals and three assists in 22 matches.

The 23-year-old was suspended by the Red Devils on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had said in February last year that the club would take a decision on Greenwood’s future in the summer, and “justify it one way or the other”.

A short statement from the Red Devils confirmed the transfer to Marseille, which delivered on the club’s prior commitment that the one-cap England international would continue his career away from Old Trafford.

And his form for Marseille has not gone unnoticed back here in the Premier League with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that Liverpool are one of four clubs ‘competing’ to sign the former Man Utd player.

Greenwood is said to be ‘back on the agenda of the biggest clubs on the planet’ with Barcelona continuing ‘to keep an eye on’ the Englishman.

Revealing interest from Liverpool, the report adds:

‘However, Barcelona are not the only ones interested in Greenwood. His talent and potential have sparked the interest of clubs such as Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Juventus, three teams with great financial muscle that could beat any offer from the Catalan side. ‘Olympique de Marseille, aware of the player’s value, have valued his sale at approximately 75 million euros, a figure that represents a great challenge for the Blaugrana coffers.’

The report continues:

‘Despite the financial difficulties, Barcelona are still exploring options to strengthen their squad and believe that Greenwood could be a key addition for the future. ‘However, competition with clubs that can easily afford the transfer fee could seriously complicate any attempt by the Catalan club to secure his services. Everything will depend on the evolution of the market and Barcelona’s ability to generate resources that allow it to compete on equal terms for the signing of the young English attacker.’

