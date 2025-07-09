Liverpool are prepared to sell Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid in order to avoid a repeat of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation this summer, according to reports.

The Reds made a quick start to the summer transfer window with the Liverpool board backing Arne Slot in the market after winning the Premier League in his first season.

Liverpool have made three big-name signings in the form of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez this summer, while there are rumours they will bring in more before the end of the window.

There have also been rumours that some players could leave too in order to balance the books with Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah already bringing in £42.5m between them.

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are two of the most high-profile Liverpool players linked with moves away from Anfield this summer, while there is speculation building over Konate’s future.

After the France international turned down a second offer of a renewal at Liverpool, Spanish newspaper Marca claims that Konate ‘must decide whether he’s looking to renew his contract with his club or take on the challenge Real Madrid is throwing at him from afar’.

Konate ‘is one of those targets Real Madrid’s strategy has been preparing for over time’ with the Liverpool centre-back’s contract at Anfield expiring next summer.

Marca add: ‘Everything indicates that the Frenchman is indeed willing to do so, and that this time, unlike what happened with Alexander Arnold, the English club is willing to sell, or rather, not allow a repeat of a player leaving without receiving anything in return, or very little as was the case with the full-back, all so he could participate in the World Cup.’

Alexander-Arnold ended up bringing in £8.4m this summer, despite the England international able to leave on a free transfer, with Real Madrid negotiating an early exit so he could play in the Club World Cup.

Former Manchester City and Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has “mixed feelings” over the backlash Alexander-Arnold received from some Liverpool fans after his move to Real Madrid.

Wright-Phillips said last month: “I have mixed feelings about how Liverpool fans feel about Trent Alexander-Arnold. I mean, I spent time learning Spanish, but it was just because I wanted to, I wasn’t angling for a move. I think Trent might have been doing that, just for his own sake, not as a cynical thing.

“Coincidentally, he then signs for Real Madrid, and obviously it doesn’t look great, but nobody knows for sure. I think Liverpool fans should be happy for him. He achieved everything for and with Liverpool. OK, they didn’t get a fee for him, but what did they pay for him? Nothing. What more could he have done for that club?

“He could stay there, but there’s nothing new to add, and that’s just life as a football. And in the other direction, if Liverpool decided to freshen up, he’d have been sold without much of a say. It’s only when it’s the other way around that there’s an issue. To me, it shouldn’t taint his legacy at the club.”