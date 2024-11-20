Liverpool ‘willing to sell’ two stars as Slot makes ‘shock transfer decision’ after closing £25m signing

According to reports, Liverpool are ‘willing to sell’ two players after head coach Arne Slot made a ‘shock transfer decision’.

Slot has done a great job since being appointed to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield as Liverpool are top of the Premier League and Champions League.

Despite this, the futures of several Liverpool stars are in doubt as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are out of contract at the end of this season.

There is also an interesting situation regarding the goalkeeping department as Liverpool reached an agreement with La Liga side Valencia to sign Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili in the summer. He will complete his move to the Premier League side next summer for around £25m plus add-ons.

Mamardashvili is regarded as one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe and is viewed as a long-term replacement for Brazil international Alisson.

The 32-year-old has been sensational for Liverpool and is still considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world. But his future is in doubt as his current contract is due to expire in 2026.

Alisson has been out of action for around a month with a hamstring injury. Liverpool have been alright without him as Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher is arguably the best No.2 in the Premier League and filled in superbly before the international break.

Despite this, a report from The Boot Room claims Slot has ‘made a shock transfer decision over Alisson’ as Liverpool are ‘willing to sell’ him and Kelleher in 2025.

The report explains.