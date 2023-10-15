Liverpool ‘willing’ to smash transfer record to sign winger Klopp would ‘love’ to replace Salah

Liverpool have made Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane their number-one target to replace Mohamed Salah and are reportedly ready to break their transfer record to sign him.

Al-Ittihad made a £150m bid for Salah during the summer transfer window. The offer was instantly rejected by the Reds as he was unpredictably deemed too important to lose by Jurgen Klopp.

Reports suggested that the Saudi club would be willing to go as high as £215m for Salah. Their interest is unlikely to go away, either. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Liverpool will receive more offers for the Eygpt international in 2024.

Saudi Pro League director of football, Michael Emenalo is confident that Salah will make the switch to the Gulf state.

He said: “Mo is welcome at any time. Mo is my personal favourite. There are many world-class players showing interest. It’s a place where you can go and have fun and definitely improve their economics.”

Klopp has started considering potential replacements for Salah. According to the Mirror, the Reds manager would ‘love’ to lure Sane to Anfield this winter, and is willing to spend big to sign him.

A proven winner, during his time at Man City, Sane helped his former team to win eight major trophies, including two Premier League titles. He made 135 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 39 goals and making 46 assists.

The Germany international made the switch to Bayern Munich for £54.8m in 2020. He has since made 143 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, netting 44 times and laying on 37 assists.

Sane has already won seven major honours with Bayern, including three league titles.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are ‘ready’ to ‘smash their transfer record’ to sign Sane. Their current record spend stands at £80m (£85m with add-ons) for Darwin Nunez.

The former Man City star is also attracting interest from Real Madrid, so the Merseyside club will face competition for his signature.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool do launch an £80m+ offer for Sane next year, as the report suggests.

