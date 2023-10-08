Liverpool ‘willing to do something crazy’ to sign £52m-rated Portugal international

Liverpool are ready to ‘do something crazy’ in order to land Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio, according to reports.

The Reds have made a good start to the new season with their first loss of the season coming against Tottenham in controversial circumstances last weekend.

A victory over Brighton on Sunday could see them end the day as high as second if Arsenal and Manchester City draw in their match later in the day.

But Liverpool are already planning improvements to their squad with a new young centre-back remaining on the agenda with Sporting’s Inacio emerging as a target over the last few months.

And Spanish publication Fichajes insists Liverpool are ‘in search of a defender in the January transfer market and one of the names in their sights is’ Inacio with the Portugal international continuing to impress.

Inacio has a release clause of €60m (£52m) in his contract in Portugal and Sporting ‘would not be willing to let him go easily’ if Liverpool made a bid lower than that.

That has led to the website speculating that it could mean ‘complicated negotiations’ between the two clubs but Liverpool are ‘willing to do something crazy’ to land Inacio.

Liverpool see the 22-year-old as an ‘important reinforcement’ to ‘create competition’ and ‘increase tactical options’ for Jurgen Klopp.

Alexis MacAllister joined Liverpool in the summer transfer window but Klopp admitted this week that they have not had time to properly assess where the World Cup-winner fits into their side.

“We didn’t even look for his best position yet. We just use him,” Klopp told reporters.

“He is a fantastic player, I love everything about him: super-smart tactically and off the pitch as well, so that is really nice to work with.

“If we as a team defend well, he can play definitely the number six. Did I know that before? I had a guess but I was not sure because I did not know exactly how all the other boys would do defending.

“Because we defend more compact and better than in our bad phases last year, we have small spaces and then it is really good because he sees the situations really well.

“We have a really good footballer and it is really cool but best position? He is too young for me to know it but he is a midfielder, I can tell you that.

“He is a midfielder and I am happy about having him.”