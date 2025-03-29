According to reports, Liverpool ‘would be willing’ to make a ‘massive offer’ to Atletico Madrid to sign ex-Manchester City star Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez has been sporadically linked with Liverpool in recent months, as they are expected to overhaul their attack this summer.

25-year-old Alvarez left Man City during the 2024 summer transfer window, joining Atletico Madrid for a fee of around £80m.

Man City may be regretting their decision to get rid of Alvarez as the Argentina international has shone for Atletico Madrid this season, grabbing 23 goals and five assists in his 44 appearances.

Liverpool have surpassed expectations this season as they are the firm favourites to win the Premier League. They are 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with nine games remaining.

The Reds have been overly reliant on Mohamed Salah with their other attackers underperforming, though.

Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have been heavily linked with exits recently and Alvarez would be an upgrade.

Earlier this month, Alvarez’s agent – Fernando Hidalgo – confirmed Liverpool were “interested” in the forward during last summer’s window.

“I confirm that Liverpool was interested in Julian last summer,” Hidalgo said.

“As for the future, this is not the right time to talk about it, as Julian is competing in important tournaments and is fully focused on them.”

Atletico Madrid sporting director Carlos Busero said: “The talk about Liverpool submitting an official offer to sign our player Julian Alvarez is incorrect. What is being circulated is just rumours.

“Alvarez is a key and important player in our project, and we have no intention of letting him go. The player himself is not paying attention to these rumours.”

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Liverpool are ‘willing to offer 170 million euros’ for Alvarez, who is the ‘most attractive’ option to replace Salah ahead of his contract expiry.