Liverpool make shock decision on Virgil van Dijk future – top source

Liverpool are willing to sell Virgil van Dijk in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable source, as former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim aims to raid Anfield to sign the defender for AC Milan.

Van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the world and has been ynonymous with Liverpool for years.

Since his move to Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 for £75million, Van Dijk has developed into a world-class player.

The Netherlands international has won the Premier League title twice, and the FA Cup and the Champions League once each with Liverpool so far this season.

Van Dijk, who has also clinched the EFL Cup twice with the Merseyside club, is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2027.

There have been growing rumours that Van Dijk could leave Liverpool, with clubs in Turkey interested in him.

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Liverpool willing to sell Virgil van Dijk

It has now been reported by TEAMtalk that Liverpool themselves are ready to let Van Dijk go this summer.

The reliable transfer news outlet has claimed that while Liverpool are not actively seeking to get rid of the veteran defender, they are open to offers for the 34-year-old.

Both Van Dijk and Liverpool ‘are prepared to evaluate any serious offer on its merits before making a decision’.

Van Dijk is no longer an untouchable, according to the report, which has claimed that Liverpool have decided that they would be ‘prepared’ to sell him for a ‘serious’ offer – should the defender also be keen on leaving.

TEAMtalk has reported that former Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim wants to sign Van Dijk for his new club, Milan.

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Intermediaries have already made enquiries about a potential deal for the defender.

There is interest in Van Dijk from Turkish Super Lig clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, as well as clubs in Major League Soccer.

Why Virgil van Dijk exit from Liverpool would be a shock

Van Dijk is earning £350,000 per week at Liverpool and will also turn 35 on July 8.

However, selling Van Dijk now would be a shock and potentially a huge mistake, especially as he has just one more year left on his current contract.

It would be better and more prudent for Liverpool if the owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), keep Van Dijk for next season and then release him at the end of his current contract.

Let’s look at the defensive options that new Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola will have next season – as it stands.

Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet are the four recognised centre-backs on the books of Liverpool at the moment.

Jacquet is only 20 and has just arrived from Rennes, while Leoni is a year younger and missed most of last season with an ACL injury.

Gomez has not always impressed for Liverpool, who also lost Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer to Real Madrid earlier this summer.

Van Dijk is the senior-most centre-back left at Liverpool, who also lost major dressing room figures in Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson at the end of last season.

The likes of Jacquet and Leoni could learn from Van Dijk next season and grow as footballers.

Jacquet himself has openly said that he is looking forward to working with Van Dijk.

When asked how excited he is to play alongside Van Dijk, Jacquet told Liverpool’s official website: “Of course, I’m really excited to line up alongside a great player like him. I think he’s up there with the best centre-backs in the world currently, so I can only learn from him.”

The 20-year-old centre-back was then asked if Van Dijk is one of his idols.

The new Liverpool player responded by saying: “I don’t like using the word ‘idol’, not even for the best players I admire.

“But naturally, he’s a player I look up to.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s one of the best centre-backs and if I want to reach the very top I’ve got to absorb as much as I can from him, obviously.”

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