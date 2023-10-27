Liverpool win over Toulouse was ‘perfect’ as ‘the kids’ take their ‘opportunity’ in 5-1 victory – Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s Europa League win over Toulouse represents the “perfect night” with several “kids” getting a chance to impress.

The Reds made light work of their French visitors on Thursday night with five different players getting on the scoresheet.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring before Thijs Dallinga’s equaliser for Toulouse, but Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch, and substitute Mohamed Salah ensured Klopp’s side got all three points to maintain their perfect start in Europe.

With no injuries to report and a number of young players taking to the pitch, Klopp said it was a “perfect night”.

“You saw in the moments where it was difficult,” the Liverpool manager told TNT Sports. “Most of the time we were in complete control.

“We made good goals, nobody got hurt, perfect night. We could bring the kids on.

“It was more that we thought the boys really needed that now. I can tell them how much I like them, but then from time to time, we have to show it.

“In good moments, you can give the boys opportunities. They all took it.

“Ben Doak would have had minutes for sure tonight. Bobby Clark is coming back from injury.

“We have a lot of good boys and we trust them.”

Klopp also praised summer signing Gravenberch, who ran the show for the Reds against Toulouse.

“He’s a good player,” Klopp said about the Dutch midfielder. “I’m so happy for him that he starts really enjoying his football again.

“His first touch is incredible, his acceleration with the ball. He’s not even half way there. The good thing is that he has a lot of things to improve.”

On Endo’s goal – his first for the club – Klopp added: “He was really strong. He scored incredible goals for Stuttgart. He played a really good game, he broke the lines with his passing. A nice next step for him.”

Speaking to TNT Sports after making his debut, youngster Luke Chambers said: “I’ve dreamt of this moment since I was six. To top it off with a win as well, I’m lost for words.

“I found out yesterday and had a bit of time with family at night. The reality hit.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold added: “I’ve seen it was seven years yesterday since my debut. I still know exactly how it feels.

“He’s been outstanding every time he’s been around the team on and off the pitch. He’s a real amazing player and he’s got great potential. I’m sure he’ll have a special night with his family.”

