Wirtz reveals advice he doesn’t ‘want to hear’ as he opens up about tough Liverpool start

New Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz has opened up about his tough start at Anfield and insists he is “not playing badly”.

The Reds have started the season in perfect fashion with five wins from five in the Premier League, as they pull five points clear of second-placed Arsenal at this early stage of the campaign.

Liverpool spent a fortune over the summer to improve their side with eight new players signing, including the big purchases of Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Wirtz signed from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal that could rise to £116m depending on how successful Liverpool are during his time at the club.

But the Germany international is yet to pay back much of his fee with the attacking midfielder yet to get a goal or assist in seven matches in all competitions.

Arne Slot put Wirtz on the bench for the Merseyside Derby win against Everton at the weekend but he insisted it was just rotation, and nothing to do with form.

MAILBOX: Hugo Ekitike is a ‘tall, lanky tot’ after ‘one of dumbest’ red cards

It has already been questioned whether Wirtz has “the tools” to be a success in the Premier League and now the 22-year-old wants to prove his doubters wrong.

In an interview with Sky Sport reporter Sebastian Hellmann, Wirtz was given a message from former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and he explained how he plans to start making his mark in the Premier League.

Hellmann started off: “Jürgen Klopp’s first piece of advice is: ‘Stay cool, Florian.’ Is it difficult to stay cool?”

Wirtz : “No, not for me. Yes, of course I would have liked to have scored a goal or collected a few points. But no matter what anyone says, I’m staying cool. I know what I’m capable of, and I also know that I’ll really bring it to the pitch at some point, so I’m just staying cool. That’s a good advice.”

Hellmann : “The second sentence is: “People give you time” – because he knows Liverpool so well. From the outside, you always assume: Okay, you’ve spent so much money, you have to deliver right now. Do you feel like people give you time?”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘luck’ continues as Isak scores, Ekitike receives hilariously stupid red card

👉 Arne Slot gives Giovanni Leoni update after horror injury for Liverpool star as ACL suspicions emerge

👉 Who is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season? Alisson out of sorts

Wirtz : “Yes, I hear it often. I don’t want to hear it all the time: ‘Give it time, give it time.’ Instead, I simply try to do better each time than before. And sometimes there are phases where things might not go well for you; I haven’t had that very often in my career. Once I get through it—that’s perhaps harsh, because I’m not playing badly, I just haven’t gotten the points yet—it will come eventually, and then everything will be fine.”

Hellmann : “Yes, it’s interesting that you say that. Jürgen Klopp ‘s third advice is: ‘Give yourself time.’ And I’ve already heard a bit of that from you. You’re naturally impatient. We all know you from the Bundesliga . Everything went the way it did, with an incredible scoring record in your competitive matches. Are you giving yourself time? Or are you too impatient?”

Wirtz : “It’s no secret that I’d like to have more so far, but I’m patient, and as I just said, I know full well that I can play football well. Sooner or later, I’m sure that will return to normal.”