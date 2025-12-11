Liverpool signing sent Salah ‘into a rage’ as he becomes ‘enemy’ in dressing room; Barcola top target

Mohamed Salah has become an ‘enemy of his own dressing room’ at Liverpool as the Reds line up Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola to replace him, according to reports.

Speaking in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 3-3 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday, Salah hit out at the club for “throwing him under the bus”.

The Liverpool forward also revealed that he no longer has a relationship with head coach Slot, leading to rumours the Reds could cash in on him over the January transfer window.

Slot and Liverpool hierarchy made a joint decision earlier in the week to leave Salah out of their trip to face Inter Milan in the Champions League, a match which they won 1-0.

It now looks unlikely that Salah will be in the squad for their Premier League match against Brighton on Saturday either as it’s his final game before heading to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

Jamie Carragher and other former players and pundits have criticised Salah for hitting out at the club at a time when Liverpool need unity.

And now German publication Bild insist that Florian Wirtz leading the attack for Liverpool this season has ‘sent the Egyptian into a rage’ with Salah now an ‘enemy of his own dressing room’.

Bild reporter Axel Hesse wrote: ‘Internally, they’ve known for years that Mo Salah has the biggest ego at the club. This was accepted as long as the striker delivered with goals, like last season when he fired Liverpool to the championship with 29 goals. But it was also clear: if he stopped scoring, he would lose the support of the club.

‘Only Salah seems not to have grasped this. Therefore, he launched a scathing attack after being benched three times in a row. He didn’t care about his teammates. Publicly, he remained silent when new signing Florian Wirtz and coach Arne Slot came under fire.

‘The fact that Wirtz is now leading the attack, ushering in a future in which Salah plays no part, sent the Egyptian into a rage. He’s the enemy of his own dressing room. But not for much longer. Liverpool must sell Salah immediately so that the “You’ll Never Walk Alone” feeling returns to the team.’

And now Caught Offside reporter Mark Brus insists that Liverpool have ‘begun background work on replacing’ the Liverpool forward with ‘a genuine possibility of Salah leaving Anfield’ in January.

Brus adds: ‘Even if PSG want to keep Barcola, it seems sources view this as a potentially realistic deal for Liverpool.’

That’s because Liverpool could promise the France international a key role at Anfield as he is in and out the side under Luis Enrique in Paris with Barcola ‘open’ to a transfer.

A well-placed sourced in football told Brus: “Liverpool have already begun background work on replacing Salah. A player they really like, and have been following closely for some time, is Bradley Barcola.”